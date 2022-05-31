ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Big Bang Theory' Cast: Where Are They Now?

By Jessie Nguyen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been three years since The Big Bang Theory's final episode aired on CBS, but it's still one of the most popular sitcoms, with great lessons about friendship and plenty of geek culture references. The show ended, but its seven leading characters and the memorable theme song will live on in...

Cinemablend

The Network Cancellation Bloodbath Continues With Magnum P.I. And Now Two Fox Shows

It’s that time of the year again, TV fans. That’s right, network upfronts have returned, which is when avid viewers learn whether or not their favorite shows will be returning for the upcoming television season. This year has been particularly brutal, as a number of shows have received the ax at this point, making for a true bloodbath. Well, it now continues, as CBS’ Magnum P.I. is one of the latest to get sacked, and two Fox series received bad news as well.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Young Sheldon EP Reveals Big Bang Alum's New Role in Season 5 Finale — Plus, Watch a Sneak Peek

Click here to read the full article. Young Sheldon‘s future father-in-law will pop in for a very peculiar guest spot during Thursday’s Season 5 finale (CBS, 8/7c). As previously reported, Penn and Teller will guest-star on the Big Bang Theory spinoff. However, Teller won’t reprise his role as Amy Farrah Fowler’s dad Larry. Instead, he’ll play one half of dermatological duo Acne and Pus. Allow us to explain… In the episode, titled “A Clogged Pore, a Little Spanish and the Future,” 12-year-old Sheldon (played by Iain Armitage) struggles to cope with the first signs of puberty. Upon getting his first pimple,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Night Court’: Dimiter Marinov Joins NBC Comedy Sequel As Recurring

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Dimiter Marinov (Green Book) has joined the cast of Night Court, NBC’s follow-up to the classic legal sitcom, in a key recurring role. The sequel series comes from Outmatched and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-EP Dan Rubin and The Big Bang Theory’s Melissa Rauch, who also stars. Based on the original series created by Reinhold Weege, the multi-camera Night Court centers on unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone (Rauch), the daughter of the late Harry Stone, who follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and...
TV SERIES
Person
Simon Helberg
Person
Johnny Galecki
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Melissa Rauch
Person
Jim Parsons
Person
Kunal Nayyar
Person
Kaley Cuoco
The Daily South

Reba McEntire Joins the Cast of ABC's Crime Drama Big Sky

Rumor has it that the world is about to get a little more Reba, which is always a good thing. The country legend announced that she has joined the cast of the ABC thriller Big Sky, which was just renewed last week for a third season. Reba McEntire will join...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60

John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Law and Order: SVU fans 'devastated' as show announces huge change ahead of season 24

Law and Order: Special Victims Unit will be returning later this year with its 24th season, making it one of the longest-running series in TV history. However, fans can expect the new episodes to perhaps be a little bit different as longtime showrunner Warren Leight has announced that he is stepping away from the series. Warren has had two stints as the man in charge of the hit NBC police procedural; he previously served as showrunner from seasons 13 to 17 before returning for the show's 21st season back in 2019.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

CBS’ Fall 2022 TV Schedule Reveals Series Replacing Bull And Magnum P.I., Along With A Big Thursday Night Change-Up

With all the finales currently airing across network TV, it's easy for one's mind to think ahead to the summer while wondering about everything that'll be filling up primetime during the hottest months of the year. Thankfully, we don't have to wait any longer to get a peek at how the Fall TV schedule will turn out, with networks like ABC unveiling its future plans. CBS is the latest broadcaster to clue viewers in on what'll be shaking when September rolls around, including how it'll be replacing vacating hit dramas Bull and Magnum P.I., as well as how its biggest night of sitcoms is getting more dramatic.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Boss Explains Why Show Kept Mark Harmon in the Credits

CBS aired the season 19 finale of “NCIS” on Monday and now, with the team’s new leader Alden Parker caught in the middle of a murder investigation and on the edge of a massive cliffhanger. Overall though, fans have a multitude of questions—with many surrounding former “NCIS” icon, Leroy Jethro Gibbs actor Mark Harmon.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

CBS Boss Addresses Why Magnum P.I. Was Cancelled

Of all the shows to get the ax this year, Magnum P.I.'s cancellation at CBS was definitely one of the most surprising. The reboot had run for four seasons when the network cancelled it and, considering that its ratings appeared solid, many questioned the network's decision. Now, we have a bit of clarity in that regard, courtesy of CBS Entertainment president, Kelly Kahl.
TV SERIES
Popculture

NBC Cancels Star-Studded Comedy Series After 2 Seasons

Neil Bremer will not get the chance to run for another term as Los Angeles Mayor. NBC canceled the star-studded comedy, Mr. Mayor, after two seasons on Thursday. Although the show featured a stacked roster of stars, it failed to draw in big audiences during its run. Mr. Mayor Season...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Sean Murray Teases ‘Possibility’ of Gibbs & DiNozzo Returning

“NCIS” fans were absolutely devastated when the longtime Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs actor Mark Harmon made his exit at the beginning of this current season. Now, the TV show is just about to wrap up its 19th season. Ahead of the finale, current “NCIS” star Sean Murray has teased the “possibility” of not just a Gibbs return, but also that of fan-favorite character, former very Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly).
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Former ‘Law & Order’ Star S. Epatha Merkerson Wants To See ‘SVU’ and ‘Chicago Med’ Crossover

Hollywood producer Dick Wolf has a solid monopoly on primetime television, not that we’re complaining. With three ongoing successful franchises, including “Law & Order,” “One Chicago,” and “FBI,” it’s hard not to come across the writer-producer’s work, not to mention fall in love with it. In fact, it’s that very success that’s led to some of TV’s most memorable crossover events. That said, even some of the series’ former stars are looking for new crossover opportunities. One of those is “Law & Order” alum S Epatha Merkerson, who now stars in the hit medical drama, “Chicago Med.” In speaking to her various roles, the actress revealed that, in the future, she’d like to see a crossover between “SVU” and “Chicago Med.” So would we.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

'Mindhunter' Star Returns to Netflix Charts With Mysterious Thriller

There might never be a Mindhunter Season 3, but the show's cast is still busy making new movies and shows. After Hannah Gross starred in Mindhunter Season 1, she starred in the horror movie Disappearance at Clifton Hill, which was recently released on Netflix. The movie originally hit theaters in 2019 and picked up four nominations at the Canadian Screen Awards.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

