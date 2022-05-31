'The Big Bang Theory' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Hollywood producer Dick Wolf has a solid monopoly on primetime television, not that we’re complaining. With three ongoing successful franchises, including “Law & Order,” “One Chicago,” and “FBI,” it’s hard not to come across the writer-producer’s work, not to mention fall in love with it. In fact, it’s that very success that’s led to some of TV’s most memorable crossover events. That said, even some of the series’ former stars are looking for new crossover opportunities. One of those is “Law & Order” alum S Epatha Merkerson, who now stars in the hit medical drama, “Chicago Med.” In speaking to her various roles, the actress revealed that, in the future, she’d like to see a crossover between “SVU” and “Chicago Med.” So would we.

