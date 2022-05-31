ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

City of Jackson honored Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage

By Joe Gebhardt
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Hbo5_0fwDZTPz00

The city of Jackson held a tree dedication in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

On Tuesday, the community gathered at Elnora Moorman Plaza in the city’s south side.

Mayor Daniel Mahoney gave a speech to a small crowd dedicating May 31 to Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage.

Joe Gebhardt, WSYM, 2022
Daniel Mahoney giving speech at tree dedication

The city planted a cherry blossom tree at the plaza. Cherry blossom’s are important to Japanese culture.

Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage is celebrated in May. This is the first time the city of Jackson hosted a dedication for their heritage month.

WSYM FOX 47

Coast Guard will consolidate Holland, Michigan station

The Coast Guard has announced that it will no longer operate the seasonal station North Superior in Grand Marias, Minnesota, or the seasonal station in Holland, Michigan. Instead, the Coast Guard will consolidate crews and assets at stations in Duluth, Minnesota, and Grand Haven, Michigan.
HOLLAND, MI
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

