Responsible Financial Innovation Act: Senator Lummis’ Draft Digital Assets Bill is Now Available

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Fidelity made headlines in April when it said investors could add Bitcoin to their retirement accounts by the end of the year. Now, as crypto winter sets in and the sector suffers nearly $1 trillion in losses over a month, Fidelity’s digital assets arm is doubling its headcount on the bet that institutional investor interest in crypto will persevere.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO