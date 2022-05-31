ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Responsible Financial Innovation Act: Senator Lummis’ Draft Digital Assets Bill is Now Available

By JD Alois
crowdfundinsider.com
 2 days ago

“To provide for responsible financial innovation and to bring digital assets fully within the regulatory perimeter.”. The long-anticipated legislation crypto regulation proposal emanating from US Senator Cynthia Lummis has now been posted online. First revealed by the Block, the draft legislation aims at clarifying the somewhat opaque regulatory environment for digital...

www.crowdfundinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Coinbase warns its 98million customers they may lose ALL their crypto if company goes bankrupt after shares plunged 27% this week

Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
STOCKS
Fortune

A Bitcoin margin call. If the world’s leading cryptocurrency drops below $21,000, Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy will be forced to pay up

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Michael Saylor is perhaps one of the most fervent supporters of Bitcoin on the planet—and that’s saying something, given the almost cultlike community behind the world’s leading cryptocurrency.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Banking Giant JPMorgan Says Crypto Has Replaced Real Estate As ‘Preferred Alternative Asset Class’: Report

Financial services giant JPMorgan says crypto assets have now surpassed real estate in terms of growth potential. According to a new report by Fortune, JPMorgan strategists guided by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou say leading digital asset Bitcoin (BTC) has room to grow while also forecasting a slump in the real estate market due to rising mortgage interest rates.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
dailyhodl.com

Top Coinbase Executives Have Unloaded $1,200,000,000 Worth of Shares Since the Exchange’s Public Listing: Report

Executives at top crypto exchange Coinbase are reportedly selling off $1.2 billion worth of the company’s shares since its direct listing in April 2021. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports that Coinbase CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong, co-founder Fred Ehrsam, president and chief operating officer Emilie Choi and chief product officer Surojit Chatterjee are responsible for the sales.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Lummis
Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Coinbase, and Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

Bitcoin and other crypto stocks have been rallying in recent days. Investors seemed spooked today over comments about the economy from JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon. Jim Chanos continued to discuss his short thesis for Coinbase. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Head of George Soros’ Family Office Predicts Ethereum (ETH) Will Gain Traction Over Bitcoin (BTC): Report

The CEO of an investment management firm founded by George Soros says cryptos have passed the test when it comes to appealing to traditional investors. In an interview with Bloomberg Wealth, Dawn Fitzpatrick of Soros Fund Management (SFM) tells host David Rubenstein that among the top two crypto assets, she believes Ethereum (ETH) will grab more market share from Bitcoin (BTC) due to environmental concerns.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Asset#Financial Innovation#Voting Rights#Liquid Assets#Politics Federal#Web3 Policy#Block#Republican#Sec
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Reveals Its Process for Listing New Altcoins

Top US-based crypto exchange platform Coinbase is revealing its listing procedures for new altcoins. According to a new blog post by Coinbase chief product officer Surojit Chatterjee, the crypto exchange’s listing process starts with asset issuers creating an account and submitting an application. Next, Coinbase’s Digital Asset Listing Group...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Computer Scientists Say Crypto Industry Is Misleading the Public About Blockchain Technology: Report

A group of technology experts is calling upon officials in Washington to crack down on what they believe to be misleading lobbying from the crypto industry. According to a report from The Financial Times, 26 leading computer scientists and academics have signed and delivered a letter to US officials in the capital criticizing cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.
TECHNOLOGY
nationalinterest.org

Time’s Up: Cryptocurrency Has Become a National Security Issue

Rather than issuing largely symbolic sanctions on North Korea whenever there is a major Pyongyang-affiliated hack, U.S officials should focus their efforts on regulating the entire cryptocurrency industry. Last month, the FBI announced that North Korean hackers had stolen more than $600 million in cryptocurrency from an online gaming company,...
Fortune

Fidelity added crypto to investors’ accounts just before the ‘crypto winter.’ It’s still betting big on crypto investing

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Fidelity made headlines in April when it said investors could add Bitcoin to their retirement accounts by the end of the year. Now, as crypto winter sets in and the sector suffers nearly $1 trillion in losses over a month, Fidelity’s digital assets arm is doubling its headcount on the bet that institutional investor interest in crypto will persevere.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
dailyhodl.com

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Says NFTs Are Underhyped – Here’s Why

The CEO of San Francisco-based payments company Ripple Labs says the ability of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to tokenize various kinds of assets is being underutilized. In a recent interview with Cointelegraph at the World Economic Forum, Garlinghouse says that NFTs will become more widely used once investors realize how useful they can be.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
u.today

European Central Bank Releases Warning About Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CURRENCIES
dailyhodl.com

XRP and Two Blue Chip Altcoins Are Grabbing Investor Dollars Away From Ethereum (ETH), According to CoinShares

A new survey conducted by digital asset investing firm CoinShares is revealing three crypto assets attracting investment fund manager capital away from Ethereum (ETH). In the latest CoinShares’ May 2022 survey, the digital asset investment firm says XRP, Cardano (ADA) and the native token of Polkadot (DOT) are all attracting more investor dollars as allocations to Ethereum move in the opposite direction.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy