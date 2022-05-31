ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just arrived: Riverbend mayflies

By John Badman
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago
ALTON — A recently hatched mayfly could be seen Tuesday morning on a finger in downtown Alton, arriving just in time to still be a May mayfly. Mayfly is the term given to any group of winged insects that hatch in mass from the water. There...

