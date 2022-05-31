ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Police visited Cedar Rapids home repeatedly before 22-year-old was found dead

By Kristin Rogers
KCRG.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A home where police say a 22-year-old woman was murdered early last month was well known to law enforcement. Officers were called to the house on 10th Avenue southeast in Cedar Rapids more than 90 times in 5 years leading up to the death of Emily...

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 8

scott
2d ago

94 times in 5 years isn't a nuisance? Gotta love progressive policies in Cedar Rapids (little chicago). Jerman needs to resign.

Reply(2)
12
Shawn Dennehy
1d ago

cops go to a known drug house 94 times in 5 years, the owner is believed to be selling drugs. Someone is getting paid off, 9 out of 10 times, the obvious answer is the actual answer.

Reply(1)
6
