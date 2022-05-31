First splash pad in Idaho Falls opens

Nina Dawn Richards Smith, 87, passed away May 31, 2022, surrounded by her family. While Nina spent the last 28 years living in Ammon, ID, when asked where she was from, her response was always Ashton. Nina was born in Ashton, Idaho to Ronald and Grace Gilbert Richards. She attended grade school in St. Anthony for the first three years. The rest of her education was completed in Ashton, graduating from North Fremont High School in 1952. Nina completed nurses training at Ashton Memorial Hospital and became a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1953, side by side with her cousin Connie. On November 12, 1953, she married Larry Elvin Smith. They started married life in Ashton. Their daughter, Rhonda Marie, was born in 1955, and their son, Daniel Chet, arrived a few years later in 1958. Her husband's work resulted in many moves throughout the years: Idaho Falls, Las Vegas, Northern California Bay Area, Chester, and back to Central California. While living in Las Vegas, Nina worked as a secretary. She then worked for Eastman Kodak while they lived in California. The family loved the outdoors and spent a lot of time fishing or just exploring. The mountains of Idaho, along with the family and friends there, led them back to Idaho in 1994 where they enjoyed their retirement. Nina is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Smith and brother, Glade Richards. She is survived by her children Rhonda (Steve) Wike of Ammon, Dan (Wanda) Smith of Menan, granddaughter Nichole (Joel) Peterson of Minneapolis, great grandchildren Lola Marie, Mia Claire, and Jack Theodore. She is also survived by her sister-in-law JoAnn Richards, nieces and nephew Janalyn Larish, Laura Wollan, and Alex Richards. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Pineview Cemetery in Ashton. The family will receive friends Friday morning from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at Baxter Funeral Home prior to services at the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.baxterfh.com. Nina 7/26/1934 - 5/31/2022Smith.

