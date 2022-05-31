ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

First splash pad in Idaho Falls opens

By JAKOB THORINGTON jthorington@postregister.com
Post Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral families and children celebrated the opening of the first long-awaited splash pad in the city of Idaho Falls Tuesday. The City of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department held a ribbon cutting for the splash pad, located at Reinhart Park where guests kicked off the summer with hot dogs, music...

Post Register

New 55 and older apartment complex coming to Idaho Falls

A new active senior apartment complex will be opening in Idaho Falls in fall 2023, seeking to alleviate the crowded housing market in the city. The complex, the Ivory at Woodruff, will take about 18 months for its developer Helu Development to construct. Helu management held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday with the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce.
Post Register

ITD to hold open house on I-15 project between Northgate and Blackfoot

POCATELLO – The Idaho Transportation Department is hosting an open house from June 6-13 to share information and gather public input about designs to widen Interstate 15 between the Northgate Parkway Interchange (Exit 73) and Blackfoot. “Most of Interstate 15 was constructed in the 1960s and 1970s and it...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

‘A one-stop shop’: Construction crews converting old King’s building in American Falls into Valley Wide Cooperative

AMERICAN FALLS — For many years, the building at 2775 Neu Road in American Falls did little favors to attract out-of-town visitors. Sitting vacant ever since discount department store King’s closed its doors in 2012 due to a corporate cut, it has remained an empty husk that sits in direct view of the freeway, welcoming those getting off Exit 40 with all the luster of a ghost-town saloon. Yet now, construction crews are stirring up the dirt and whipping the vacant building into something that’s...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Post Register

Shelley-Firth QRU proposes to acquire ambulance

The Shelley-Firth Quick Response Unit (QRU) is putting together a proposal to acquire an ambulance for their services so they can have a faster response time to the calls they answer. They went before the Shelley City Council at their May meeting, not to request funding from the city, but to ask for community support.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Idaho continues to see population growth in largest cities

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to the Idaho Department of Labor, new Census estimates show population growth in the state's urban centers. Officials write that Boise is still Idaho's largest city,. Meridian, Nampa, Idaho Falls, and Caldwell round out the top five. They also note that Meridian, Caldwell, and...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Local business sees success with crayfish cages

IDAHO FALLS — Crayfishing isn't advertised on local tourist sites as a must-do activity. Idaho Fish and Game doesn’t track population numbers or trends. And while most people think of crayfish as being only part of the Louisiana Cajun tradition, Idaho Falls-based business Crayster has expanded local interest and education.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Smith, Nina

Nina Dawn Richards Smith, 87, passed away May 31, 2022, surrounded by her family. While Nina spent the last 28 years living in Ammon, ID, when asked where she was from, her response was always Ashton. Nina was born in Ashton, Idaho to Ronald and Grace Gilbert Richards. She attended grade school in St. Anthony for the first three years. The rest of her education was completed in Ashton, graduating from North Fremont High School in 1952. Nina completed nurses training at Ashton Memorial Hospital and became a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1953, side by side with her cousin Connie. On November 12, 1953, she married Larry Elvin Smith. They started married life in Ashton. Their daughter, Rhonda Marie, was born in 1955, and their son, Daniel Chet, arrived a few years later in 1958. Her husband's work resulted in many moves throughout the years: Idaho Falls, Las Vegas, Northern California Bay Area, Chester, and back to Central California. While living in Las Vegas, Nina worked as a secretary. She then worked for Eastman Kodak while they lived in California. The family loved the outdoors and spent a lot of time fishing or just exploring. The mountains of Idaho, along with the family and friends there, led them back to Idaho in 1994 where they enjoyed their retirement. Nina is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Smith and brother, Glade Richards. She is survived by her children Rhonda (Steve) Wike of Ammon, Dan (Wanda) Smith of Menan, granddaughter Nichole (Joel) Peterson of Minneapolis, great grandchildren Lola Marie, Mia Claire, and Jack Theodore. She is also survived by her sister-in-law JoAnn Richards, nieces and nephew Janalyn Larish, Laura Wollan, and Alex Richards. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Pineview Cemetery in Ashton. The family will receive friends Friday morning from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at Baxter Funeral Home prior to services at the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.baxterfh.com. Nina 7/26/1934 - 5/31/2022Smith.
ASHTON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Biz Buzz: Rigby couple opens mobile pizza restaurant

IDAHO FALLS – Ever since Parker Cook got a portable high heat pizza oven, making pizza has been an enjoyable pastime for him and his family. After six years, opening a pizza restaurant just seemed like a natural fit. Cook and his wife, Camille, are the owners of Basil...
RIGBY, ID
svinews.com

Woman gored after approaching bison in Yellowstone National Park

The calendar had not even flipped over to June before a visitor to Yellowstone National Park (YNP) was injured by getting too close to a bison this past Memorial Day weekend. According to a release from the Communications Office of Yellowstone National Park, a 25-year old female from Grove City, Ohio, “approached a bison to within ten feet” on the morning of My 30, 2022.
ACCIDENTS
Post Register

American Auto College opens in Blackfoot

American Auto College, an automotive technician school that offers a hybrid of traditional classroom instruction with apprenticeship-style learning, held a ribbon cutting on June 1 to mark the completion of their Blackfoot facility at 1010 W. Bridge. The first day of classes will take place on July 18. There are...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Forest Service plans open houses

Three open houses where people can learn about forest projects and ask questions of Forest Service personnel are planned in Challis, Mackay and North Fork in early June. The events are geared to three ranger districts in the Salmon-Challis Forest. Stations will be set up where people can learn about the priority programs in each district, hear about plans for 2022 projects, bring up their concerns and ask questions of forest specialists.
CHALLIS, ID
aspenpublicradio.org

Idaho Fish and Game kills five grizzly bears in Island Park

Idaho Fish and Game has killed five grizzly bears near the Wyoming border in the span of four days this month. State agents needed to get approval from federal wildlife officials, as grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem are considered to be endangered. Idaho Fish and Game said it killed...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Idaho man Gets 10 Years for Trafficking Wild Animal Body Parts in Montana

DILLON, MT - An Idaho man was sentenced for his role in a case involving the trafficking and commercialization of wildlife parts in Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports Yan Fong of Pocatello, Idaho unlawfully bought 11 black bear gall bladders, four black bears, 24 black bear paws, three mountain lions, two mule deer, one elk and seven bobcats in Montana and transported them back to Idaho in 2017 and 2018.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Hillcrest AD Wendy Johnson stepping down

Hillcrest athletic director Wendy Johnson has stepped down and will take on the same role at Cheyenne South High School in Wyoming beginning next month. Johnson, who is from Wyoming and has family in the area, said there have been numerous times she thought about relocating to be closer to family and the Cheyenne South job proved a perfect opportunity.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Firefighters respond to another fire at local feedlot

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters are currently responding to a vehicle fire at a feedlot near Jennifer Lane and Kathleen Street in Bonneville County. Kerry Hammon, a spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Fire Department, told EastIdahoNews.com that this is the third time firefighters have responded to the feedlot in the past two weeks.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Idaho communities receive thousands in funding to address brownfields for redevelopment

It’s not easy being brown, but three Idaho communities have been awarded federal grants this year to make it easier. The Region IV Development Association (RIVDA), Southeast Idaho Council of Governments (SECOG) and the city of Pocatello have each received grants from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the assessment or cleanup of brownfields to make ...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

How an Idaho Falls democrat became the state’s 16th governor and started a political dynasty

IDAHO FALLS – Barzilla Clark’s election as Idaho’s 16th governor in 1936 was the culmination of an idea planned out nearly 30 years earlier. The 55-year-old Democrat had already served for a decade as Idaho Falls’ mayor when he had beaten his Republican opponent, Frank Stephan, in the gubernatorial election with 58% of the vote (115,098 total votes), according to the book “Idaho’s Governors.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID

