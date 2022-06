Mount Vernon, WA – On January 9th, 2022 around 5:37 a.m. Mount Vernon Officers and First Responders were dispatched to a report of CPR in Progress on a male in a private apartment in the 300 block of Stanford Drive in the city of Mount Vernon. During the resuscitation efforts, it was discovered that the victim, later identified as 37-year old Arturo Barrios-Romero of Mount Vernon, Washington, had a gunshot wound to his upper torso area. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

SKAGIT COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO