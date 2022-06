Ford Motor Co F sold the most Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles in May since it went on sale more than a year ago, outperforming sales of the gas-powered version for a second time. Mach-E Vs Mustang: The Dearborn, Michigan-based company sold 5,179 Mach-Es in May, a 166% jump year-on-year and...

DEARBORN, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO