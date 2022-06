UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, today announced that Chris Todd, president of UKG, has been appointed chief executive officer (CEO), effective July 1, 2022, as part of the company’s succession plan. Current Chairman and longtime CEO Aron Ain will transition to executive chair and remain actively involved with UKG, including working closely with current and future customers and partners, promoting the UKG brand worldwide, and providing support to the leadership team.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO