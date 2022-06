SIDNEY -- The Sidney Park Project announced on social media that weather related delays has caused their contractor to be behind schedule. The Park Project stated on Facebook although they were set to begin construction on April 18th, as of Saturday May 28th, they are still waiting on the contractor. The cause of the delays are mainly weather, not specifically at the Park Project but on other projects ahead of the SPP.

SIDNEY, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO