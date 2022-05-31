Chlöe Represents For The Ladies On Capella Grey’s Official “Gyalis (SHEmix)”

Click here to read the full article.

Chlöe Bailey of the talented sister-duo Halle x Chloe released a viral impromptu live performance of her singing a remix to singer-songwriter Capella Grey ’s Gold-certified hit, “ Gyalis ” in early May.

After the video quickly garnered over 3 million views and became a viral smash, beloved fans and even celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross, SZA, Fivio Foreign and more demanded that an official version be released.

Ahead of Capella’s upcoming Ty Dolla $ign-assisted single “OT,” the Bronx R&B sensation officially tapped the “Have Mercy” singer for the official “SHEmix,” which dropped on Monday (May 30).

The rich melodies and energetic rhythm of “Gyalis” easily made the song a summertime hit in 2021. Released through Capitol Records, the NYC vibe went viral on TikTok, and since then, went on to gain over 18.1 million streams on Spotify and reached No. 10 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

The original track speaks to Capella’s player ways as this new rendition with Chlöe explores a woman’s side in retrospect to Capella’s. Offering her own risqué bars over the instrumental that samples Juvenile’s iconic “Back That Azz Up,” she sings: “I ain’t the bi**h that you can lie to, I ain’t the bi**h you gonna cry to/ I ain’t the bi**h that you can flaunt online like you been doing right, when I know the timing you on/ Go be a Gyalis.”

Other artists who have unofficially remixed the single are Chris Brown, Tory Lanez, Popcaan, and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie.

Listen to the official “Gyalis (SHEmix)” featuring Chlöe above.