ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Courts review petition fraud arguments

By Kim Russell
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aniqH_0fwDXaic00

The Michigan Bureau of Elections said five Republican candidates for Governor, Mike Markey, Michael Brown, Donna Brandenburg, James Craig, and Perry Johnson, did not have the 15,000 valid signatures r equired to move forward.

Michael Brown dropped out of the race in response, but the other four took the fight to the Court of Claims or the Court of Appeals.

The deadline for all sides to get arguments before the courts was May 31.

“When you are going to accuse someone of fraud you have to be right,” said Markey.

Michael Markey, a businessman from western Michigan, says there may have been some problems, but he believes he has enough valid signatures to remain on the ballot at the primary election in August.

“We didn’t have any challenges. No one challenged our signatures. The state said these others are so bad, let’s target him too,” said Markey.

He claims he got his signatures in early and then competitors in a rush may have had issues using the same circulators he used.

“We don’t have that fraud. I don’t know what these circulators did after they got off our campaign. But we were done getting signatures over a month before the deadline. We had no rush,” said Markey.

For all of the candidates, the Board of Elections shared images of suspicious signatures. You can take a look at its report here .

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Perry Johnson
deadlinedetroit.com

Expect 2020 'Big Lie' charges, says Michigan AG Dana Nessel

Attorney General Dana Nessel said Wednesday that she expects her office's ongoing investigations into the efforts to overthrow the 2020 election to yield criminal charges. The Detroit News interviewed the AG at the Mackinac Policy Conference this week, and reports:. She described the efforts that her office has been probing...
DETROIT, MI
People

5 GOP Candidates for Mich. Governor, Including 2 Frontrunners, Are Barred from Race for Filing Fake Signatures

Half of the Republicans running for governor of Michigan have been disqualified from the ballot after state elections officials said they submitted fraudulent signatures on their petitions. After a deadlocked vote by the bipartisan Michigan Board of State Canvassers, the candidates were deemed ineligible for the ballot. Now, at least three of them are fighting to get back in the race.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Michigan#Politics State#Michigan Courts#Republican#The Court Of Claims#The Court Of Appeals#The Board Of Elections
deadlinedetroit.com

GOP builds 'army' of activist election workers and aims it at Detroit

Republican Party operatives are developing a "multi-pronged strategy to target and potentially overturn votes in Democratic precincts," particularly in Detroit and Southfield, Politico reports, based on video recordings of organizational meetings. The political news site reports:. The plan, as outlined by a Republican National Committee staffer in Michigan, includes utilizing...
DETROIT, MI
wamwamfm.com

Permitless Carry Begins July 1st

With the upcoming changes to Indiana’s handgun law the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office would like to take a moment to reflect:. Before July 1st Indiana’s Proper Person law prevented certain individuals from obtaining a handgun permit including:. A person with a misdemeanor conviction showing aninability to safely...
US News and World Report

Election Returns Show State Senator Losing by Single Vote

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A state legislator appears to have lost to a primary challenger by a single vote after provisional ballots were counted Tuesday, setting up a possible recount in the race. Another state representative, who is trailing a challenger, says he will file an election contest in...
AUBURN, AL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Governor visits Pittsburgh to push for direct payments to Pennsylvanians

PITTSBURGH — Gov. Tom Wolf made a stop in Pittsburgh on Wednesday morning, to once again make a push for his plan to send direct payments to some Pennsylvania households. According to the administration, the state has $2.2 billion remaining in American Rescue Plan Act funds, and Democrats want to use about $500 million of it to send checks to Pennsylvanians. Households earning $80,000 or less could receive up to $2,000.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
CBS Detroit

Michigan Woman Sentenced For Resisting Arrest After Embezzlement Conviction

(CBS DETROIT) — A woman convicted of embezzling money from a 90-year-old woman in Montcalm County faces an additional charge and prison time for resisting arrest. According to the Michigan Department of Attorney General, Teri Miller was charged and pleaded guilty to resisting or obstructing a police officer. She received a one-year incarceration sentence with credit for 29 days served stemming from her arrest in the embezzlement case. “Those who attempt to harm law enforcement or evade justice in the course of officers executing their duties will be held accountable,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. Officials say in March, Miller and her co-defendants...
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy