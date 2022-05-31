ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta United defender Ronald Hernandez out 3-4 months with knee injury

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mf60M_0fwDXYu200

Atlanta United FC have been bitten by the injury bug again.

The club announced Tuesday that defender Ronald Hernandez will be out three to four months with right knee injury. Per a release from the club, Hernandez injured his MCL in Atlanta’s 2-1 loss to the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

Hernandez, 24, had appeared in seven league matches for the Five Stripes this season, starting in five of them. This is his second season with Atlanta United, after he started eight of the 13 matches he appeared in during the 2021 season.

The fullback joins a gaggle of fellow Atlanta starters on the long-term injury list. Goalkeeper Brad Guzan and centerback Miles Robinson are both dealing with Achilles injuries, Andrew Gutman has an injured quad and defensive midfielder Ozzie Alonso tore his ACL in April.

It’s unclear if Hernandez will need surgery on his knee, but Atlanta said that he will not join the Venezuelan national team during the upcoming international window. Venezuela is set to face Malta and Saudi Arabia in June friendlies.

With Gutman and Hernandez both out with injuries, Atlanta could shop for an outside back when the secondary transfer window opens on July 7.

Atlanta is currently in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 4-5-4 record (16 points). The Five Stripes are off until June 19, when they’ll host Inter Miami CF.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Columbus, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

Falcons Release Player Following Wide Receiver Signing

The Atlanta Falcons made a few notable roster moves on Thursday morning. Most notably, the NFC South franchise has released a veteran offensive lineman. The Falcons have released offensive lineman Rashaad Coward. The move was made to make room for wide receiver Cameron Baston. Coward was an undrafted free agent...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Guzan
Person
Andrew Gutman
Yardbarker

Alex Mack, Former Falcons Center, Retires After 13 NFL Seasons

After 13 years in the NFL, former Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Alex Mack is hanging up his cleats. Before coming to Atlanta, Mack spent the first seven years of his career with the Cleveland Browns, who drafted him 21st overall in the 2009 NFL Draft. Mack made three Pro Bowls with the Browns before departing after their winless 2016 campaign.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Minnesota Vikings Have Signed Veteran Free Agent

The Minnesota Vikings have added a veteran defensive end, according to the NFL transaction wire. Minnesota signed 28-year-old Jonathan Bullard on Thursday. Bullard spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, registering 21 tackles in nine games (four starts). Bullard played in six games for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020 and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inter Miami Cf#Miguel Angel#Atlanta United Fc#The Columbus Crew#Acl#Venezuelan#Charlotte Fc
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons announce new look for 2022 season

The Atlanta Falcons announced they are bringing back their red helmets for part of the 2022 season. With these helmets, the team will sport their 1966 throwback uniforms. In the announcement on the team’s social media pages, the Falcons had the date listed for the helmets’ debut as October 16, when they host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6 of the season.
ATLANTA, GA
fantasypros.com

Alex Mack restructures contract with 49ers

Alex Mack agreed to a reworked deal in which his base salary drops from $5M to $1.12M this year and $3.35M to $1.165M next year. (Field Yates on Twitter) The 49ers save over $4 million in cap space as a result. Mack had been contemplating retirement, so this could possibly be another hint that he is going to call it a career. It sounds like barring a change in heart by Mack, San Francisco will be seeing a change at center on the offensive line.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

58K+
Followers
47K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy