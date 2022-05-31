ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. women’s hockey team names John Wroblewski next coach

The U.S. national women’s hockey team on Tuesday named John Wroblewski of the Los Angeles Kings its head coach for the next women’s world championship.

Wroblewski, 41, most recently coached the Kings’ AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign, and he was head coach of the men’s national team development program (USNTDP) from 2016 through 2020.

Wroblewski will guide the American women at the IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championships in August and September in Denmark.

He is replacing Joel Johnson, who stepped down to take over the University of St. Thomas women’s hockey program.

After the Americans won five consecutive gold medals at worlds, they lost to Canada in the gold-medal game at last year’s competition.

–Field Level Media

