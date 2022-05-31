Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Childress, Hall by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be prepared for standing water, especially at intersections and outer lanes of streets. Target Area: Lubbock; Lynn FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Much of Lubbock and Lynn Counties. * WHEN...Until 430 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 323 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to slow-moving thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing over much of the advisory area. Automated rain gauges have already measured up to 1.2 inches of rain, particularly in western and southern portions of the city of Lubbock. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will prolong minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lubbock, Slaton, Tahoka, Wolfforth, Shallowater, Ransom Canyon, Woodrow, Slide, Lubbock South Plains Mall, Downtown Lubbock, Texas Tech University, Lubbock International Airport, Reese Center, Grassland, New Deal, Wilson, Buffalo Springs, New Home and Lubbock Science Spectrum. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO