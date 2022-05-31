ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Childress County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Childress, Hall by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 17:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Crosby by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 04:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Crosby FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Crosby, Dickens, Garza and Kent Counties. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 428 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. As of 428 AM, the West Texas Mesonet at Spur measured 1.2 inches of rain. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the advisory area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Post, Crosbyton, Spur, Jayton, Dickens, White River Lake, Lake Alan Henry, Kalgary, Girard, Clairemont, Mcadoo, Justiceburg, Afton, Caprock and Southland. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CROSBY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dickens, Garza, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Dickens; Garza; Kent FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Crosby, Dickens, Garza and Kent Counties. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 428 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. As of 428 AM, the West Texas Mesonet at Spur measured 1.2 inches of rain. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the advisory area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Post, Crosbyton, Spur, Jayton, Dickens, White River Lake, Lake Alan Henry, Kalgary, Girard, Clairemont, Mcadoo, Justiceburg, Afton, Caprock and Southland. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DICKENS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Foard, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Foard; Knox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Foard and northwestern Knox Counties through 345 AM CDT At 312 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northwest of Truscott, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Foard and northwestern Knox Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
FOARD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lubbock, Lynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be prepared for standing water, especially at intersections and outer lanes of streets. Target Area: Lubbock; Lynn FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Much of Lubbock and Lynn Counties. * WHEN...Until 430 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 323 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to slow-moving thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing over much of the advisory area. Automated rain gauges have already measured up to 1.2 inches of rain, particularly in western and southern portions of the city of Lubbock. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will prolong minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lubbock, Slaton, Tahoka, Wolfforth, Shallowater, Ransom Canyon, Woodrow, Slide, Lubbock South Plains Mall, Downtown Lubbock, Texas Tech University, Lubbock International Airport, Reese Center, Grassland, New Deal, Wilson, Buffalo Springs, New Home and Lubbock Science Spectrum. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX

