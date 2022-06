OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a boating incident on Lake Keowee on Sunday. According to the coroner, a call came in at 3:36 p.m. that someone had been hit by the propeller of a boat near Fall Creek Landing.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC ・ 9 HOURS AGO