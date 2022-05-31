ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Charge issued in accidental shooting death of Grand Rapids teen

WOOD
 2 days ago

A 13-year-old who police say accidentally fired...

www.woodtv.com

Fox17

Man killed in SE Grand Rapids shooting identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim in a southeast Grand Rapids shooting on Monday has been identified. The Grand Rapids Police Department says 30-year-old Marcell Depriest Ross was killed in the area of Dallas Avenue and Fisk Road on the morning of Monday, May 30. Ross’s death has been...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Grand Rapids Press

Muskegon Heights police investigating school employee for relationship with student

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI -- A person is in the Muskegon County Jail as police investigate a suspected sexual relationship between a Muskegon Heights school employee and a student. Muskegon Heights police, in a statement Thursday, June 2, said they became aware Wednesday of a possible inappropriate sexual behavior involving a Muskegon Heights Public School Academy faculty member and a student.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
#Shooting#Criminal Charge#Police#Violent Crime
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Investigation launched into alleged inappropriate student, faculty relationship at Muskegon Heights Public School Academy

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Police Department has launched an investigation after being made aware of possible sexual inappropriate behavior involving a faculty member at Muskegon Heights Public School Academy and a student. The faculty member, who police are not identifying at this time, has been lodged...
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
Fox17

Grand Rapids K9 Atos retires from police department

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids K9 has entered retirement. Atos’s last day was Saturday, May 28 after eight years of service, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD). Police say Atos (a.k.a. “Toasty”) was appointed to detect explosives and serve on patrol duty.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

How GRPD, Kent Co trains to respond to school shootings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Controversy surrounding the police response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas has West Michigan parents asking questions of their own. Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom sat down with News 8 to discuss the department’s policies and procedures for responding to an active school shooting.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
iheart.com

Sheriff's office: Speed factor in Ottawa County motorcycle crash

CHESTER TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Sheriff's deputies say speed was a factor in a crash that sent a 20-year-old motorcyclist to the hospital with serious injuries last night in Ottawa County. The driver lost control near 32nd Avenue and Gooding Street in Chester Township after 7 p.m. The investigation remains ongoing.
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, PA

