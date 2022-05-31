Charge issued in accidental shooting death of Grand Rapids teen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim in a southeast Grand Rapids shooting on Monday has been identified. The Grand Rapids Police Department says 30-year-old Marcell Depriest Ross was killed in the area of Dallas Avenue and Fisk Road on the morning of Monday, May 30. Ross’s death has been...
Body Cam footage was released by the Battle Creek Police Department on Wednesday of a mental health crisis intervention on Thursday, May 26th. Local News Outlets reporting the man involved, Brian Armstrong, was dancing in the intersection of Wabash and Capital Avenues that afternoon. Police say he was intentionally trying to get hit by passing cars.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI -- A person is in the Muskegon County Jail as police investigate a suspected sexual relationship between a Muskegon Heights school employee and a student. Muskegon Heights police, in a statement Thursday, June 2, said they became aware Wednesday of a possible inappropriate sexual behavior involving a Muskegon Heights Public School Academy faculty member and a student.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Police are looking for a driver who fled from police in a stolen vehicle and later crashed the car into a Grand Rapids building. The car crashed into a commercial building at Seventh Street and McReynolds Avenue NW about 3 p.m. Thursday, June 2. The driver...
WYOMING, MI -- Joelin Hernandez-Landa, 13, was about to graduate from San Juan Diego Academy in Wyoming. Thursday would have been the last day for her at the kindergarten-through-eighth grade Catholic school. Her school’s principal, Kristina Martinez-Precious, talked about Joelin at a Wednesday, June 1 vigil for the teen, her...
KALAMAZOO, MI – A woman accused of fatally choking her boyfriend is heading toward a jury trial. Iyanna Colon, 21, is charged with one felony count of open murder in the death of Maan Saleh Alblowi, 25, of Portage, on Jan. 17, at an apartment off Idaho Avenue in Portage.
A 24-year-old man was shot and killed at 7:16 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24 in an alley by the intersection of Cherry St. SE and Division Avenue. The man was identified as Naquie Malik Mit and his death was confirmed as a homicide. Witnesses have claimed seeing a large group...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Police have released the name of the man who died in a crash early Memorial Day. Jerry Tyson, 25, of Kalamazoo, died in a two-vehicle crash around 5:28 a.m. Monday, May 30 near the intersection of South 9th Street and Tall Oaks Drive, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Police Department has launched an investigation after being made aware of possible sexual inappropriate behavior involving a faculty member at Muskegon Heights Public School Academy and a student. The faculty member, who police are not identifying at this time, has been lodged...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids K9 has entered retirement. Atos’s last day was Saturday, May 28 after eight years of service, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD). Police say Atos (a.k.a. “Toasty”) was appointed to detect explosives and serve on patrol duty.
A shooting near the Hope College campus in Holland has left one man dead and another in critical condition. Holland police say the victims were riding their bikes near 16th Street and College Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Controversy surrounding the police response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas has West Michigan parents asking questions of their own. Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom sat down with News 8 to discuss the department’s policies and procedures for responding to an active school shooting.
The guest of a Wyoming man believed to have killed his girlfriend and two of her children before turning the gun on himself said he doesn't know how it could have happened, but the woman's family says she was afraid of him.
CHESTER TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Sheriff's deputies say speed was a factor in a crash that sent a 20-year-old motorcyclist to the hospital with serious injuries last night in Ottawa County. The driver lost control near 32nd Avenue and Gooding Street in Chester Township after 7 p.m. The investigation remains ongoing.
