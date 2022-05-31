Connect2Culture studies the economic impact of art & culture in Joplin

KOAM Image

JOPLIN, Mo. – Connect2Culture partnered with Americans for the Art to conduct an economic impact study of Joplin’s Nonprofit Arts & Culture Industry.

Since 1994, the Arts & Economic Prosperity series has expanded how people view the arts in their community. The study, conducted approximately every five years, documents how nonprofit arts and culture industries across the nation support jobs, generate government revenue, and drive tourism in their communities.

“We already know the arts mean business in Joplin,” says Emily Frankoski, Director of C2C. “This economic impact study sends a strong message that when we support the arts, we not only enhance our quality of life, but we also invest in the City of Joplin’s economic well-being. We are eager to see where we are now compared to 2015.”

Aided by area nonprofit arts and culture organizations, C2C will begin collecting data in June of 2022, with local and national findings being released in September 2023.

