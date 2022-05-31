ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant View, TN

Pleasant View police stop mobile counterfeit operation

By Andy Cordan
 2 days ago

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WKRN) – A long time Pleasant View officer finds an alleged rolling counterfeit operation complete with low denomination bills soaking in a Clorox bath in a sealed plastic bag.

It starts at the O’Reilly Auto Parts Store off I-24 in Pleasant View Wednesday afternoon.

That’s when the manager calls police claiming that a man has tried to pass a phony $100 bill.

When the manager calls the cops, the accused gets back in a black Kia with three other people from North Carolina, and the car takes off.

The car passes Pleasant View Police Assistant Chief Adam Wright, and he pulls the Kia over.

Wright talks to the female driver who has no valid license.

Wright says, “Someone tried to pass a counterfeit $100 bill.”

It’s not long before Wright’s investigation centers on the man in the back seat, Devonte Aska.

Wright asks, “Did you try and pass a counterfeit $100 dollar bill up at O’Reilly’s?”

Aska answers, “Yeah, that was me. I didn’t know it was counterfeit.”

Police say the bill in question turns out to be a lower denomination $1 or $5 that has been bleached, and then the image of a real $100 is projected onto the newly washed bill.

When the manager tells Aska to wait for the cops arrive, Aska left the store and Kia accelerates from the parking lot.

The manager tells police, “When they took off they sped out, and they all three ducked down in the seats.”

Wright asks Aska, “You got any more of those bills on ya?”

He answers, “Oh no. That was the only one actually.”

Wright also asks why he didn’t buy motor oil he claimed he was trying to purchase with any number of real $20s that were in his wallet.

“Why didn’t you use one of the $20s you had?”

Aska replies, “I really just wanted change for the $100.”

Wright searches the back seat where the 26-year-old is seated and he finds Clorox Bleach.

He also finds a Tupperware tub with a zip lock bag.

Inside the baggie, he sees a green liquid and several lower denomination bills that are being washed. Wright says the liquid is green because it is taking the ink off the paper.

While searching the car, Wright also finds a printer and a real $100 dollar bill preserved in a plastic sheath.

Wright says the genuine hundred is copied in the printer, and the image then transferred to the washed bills once they are dry.

The 20-year veteran says this is the first time he has stopped a mobile counterfeiting operation.

“I’ve not seen the actual process. It is rare to catch them washing the money in the car.”

Aska is charged with felony criminal simulation. He’s being held on $5,000 bond.

