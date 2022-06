Some of the amateur golfers I play with are happy just to hit the ball in the general direction of their target. But when you become skilled enough to start shaping shots based on the situation, the one you have to learn is the high fade. It’s really reliable for holding greens—especially from longer distances, which is where I use it a lot. I’m going to give you some tips for how to produce this ball flight, whether you’re swinging a middle or long iron, a hybrid or a fairway wood. You’re going to love how it launches high and lands soft. —With Ron Kaspriske.

