Burien, WA

Highline Schools Foundation partners with Burien Pride for Scholarship for LGBTQ+ Students

 2 days ago

In honor of Pride Month, the Highline Schools Foundation this week announced that it is partnering with Burien PRIDE to establish the inaugural Burien PRIDE scholarship for LGBTQ+ students in Highline.

“The lives and families of transgender students have been the focal point of so much animosity in national politics, and we’re so excited to have this opportunity to celebrate and support the hard work and academic achievements of LGBTQ+ students in Highline,” said Highline Schools Foundation Executive Director Fred Swanson. “Thank you to Burien PRIDE for investing in these students and supporting their success beyond graduation.”

For many years, the City of Burien has issued proclamations supporting Pride month as well as those denouncing hate speech. The City’s leadership has sanctioned the installation of Pride flags on publicly owned light poles, and that Pride flag will be raised at City Hall again this week.

“We’re so excited to be working with Highline Schools Foundation in this way,” said Debra George, Discover Burien Executive Director and organizer of Burien PRIDE. “Being able to support LGBTQ+ students by investing in their future and acknowledging their accomplishments makes such a powerful statement.”

The goal for this inaugural year is to raise $20,000 for the Burien PRIDE LGBTQ+ Scholarship, $8,800 of which has already been secured through Discover Burien and a match from a private donor. To further support the establishment of this scholarship fund, Highline Schools Foundation volunteers will be collecting donations, along with receiving a portion of the proceeds from the Drag Queen Bingo and Brunch at Burien Pride, on Sunday, June 5. You can find more information, and purchase tickets here:

This is the first of several identity-based scholarships that Highline Schools Foundation will be launching over the next year, partnering with key leaders and groups from Highline’s diverse communities to establish new support mechanisms for our students and their families. The first Burien Pride Scholarship will be awarded along with the Foundation’s other scholarship offerings to graduating seniors from across Highline Public Schools in Spring 2023.

“We awarded scholarships totaling $258,000 to 46 incredible students this school year,” added Swanson. “Expanding our reach to include some identity-based opportunities recognizing the specific barriers certain students face is a great way to expand on our efforts to support equitable educational opportunities.”

If you are interested in starting a scholarship or supporting other work at the Foundation, please contact Fred at the Foundation.

The Highline Schools Foundation raises funds, gathers resources, and builds partnerships that support the students, educators, and families in Highline Public Schools. The Foundation is governed by a group of volunteer Trustees and is the only nonprofit organization supporting all Highline Public Schools.

For more information, visit www.highlineschoolsfoundation.org.

