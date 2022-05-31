ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey Smokestacks going rainbow for Pride Month

By Avery Van Etten
 2 days ago

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Smokestacks will be lit up in rainbow lights this June for Pride Month. The Hershey Company employees will turn on the lights on Wednesday night, and the lights will continue to be turned on every night in June, according to a release from The Hershey Company.

At the event when the lights are lit, speakers will talk about the importance of Pride Month for The Hershey Company, its employees, and the community.

Last year, Hershey illuminated the smokestacks and flew a rainbow flag over its headquarters for the first time, according to the release.

Elsewhere in the Midstate, Lancaster Pride has announced several events to celebrate Pride Month throughout June, including the 2022 Pride Festival which will take place on Saturday, June 18. The festival at Clipper Magazine Stadium will include at least 150 vendors, several performances, and more.

abc27 News

abc27 News

