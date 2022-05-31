ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Joplin Library summer reading program returns for all ages

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 2 days ago

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Library launched its ocean-themed summer reading program for kids of all ages from May 31 through July 24.

This free program, titled ‘Oceans of Possibilities’ is designed to keep the public reading, learning, and exploring all summer.

After sign-up, children, teens, and adults alike will participate by tracking the minutes they read. Organizers say all participation is self-guided and completely optional.

Registration for the Summer Reading Program begins in the Library on Tuesday, May 31, and goes through the months of June and July, ending on July 24.

