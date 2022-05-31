Man allegedly strangles victim unconscious, now facing charges, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are investigating after a man reported being victimized in a dating app scam. The Penn Township resident reported that he sent photos of himself to someone he met online, using the dating app Hinge. The suspect, who used the Hinge profile...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On May 26, right before 11 p.m., East Pennsboro Twp. Police was dispatched to the 100 block of Erford Rd. in Camp Hill for a domestic dispute. When officers arrived on scene, they spoke with the victim who was bleeding from their mouth and nose.
AKRON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man was charged after fleeing officers while he was at the police station. On May 27 West Earl Township Police arrested Everett Swartz for simple assault from an earlier reported incident. Swartz was processed and arraigned with Judge Bearinger who released Swartz...
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — West Manchester Township Police investigated an incident in the 2300 block of W Market St. in York County. Following the investigation, Mason M. Ulrich was charged with strangulation, harassment, and simple assault on May 18.
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lower Allen Township Police Department is attempting to identify two fraud suspects. Police say the two entered the Hartzdale Drive Walmart on May 10 and allegedly used stolen credit cards to fraudulently purchase prepaid phone cards totaling in excess of $2,000. Get...
LANCASTER, PA — A Lancaster resident has been arrested by the Manheim Township Police Department, charged with Strangulation and related offenses. Authorities state that 33-year-old Michael J. Quinones was arrested on May 26 after police responded to a 911 call. The victim reported that Quinones had struck them in the face and chest with both open and closed hands, strangled them with his forearm / cut off their airway, and threw them against a door. They also reported that during the attack Quinones held a knife toward them while threatening to kill a 3rd party. The victim had bodily injuries to their face, neck, and arms. Quinones was taken into custody and a criminal complaint was filed.
DAUPHIN COUNTY — Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public for any information regarding a theft of baby formula. On May 17, several hundred dollars worth of baby formula was stolen from the Giant Food Store in South Hanover Township, according to authorities. Anyone with information is asked to...
14-year-old girl not wanting to be with live in her foster home runs away. Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on May 31, 2022. Police say 14-year-old Dana Reid was last seen leaving her home on the 6800 block...
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a school shooting threat which shuttered an entire school district in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, June, 1, according to the school. "Upon advice from Local Law enforcement. Today, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 The Waynesboro Area School District will be closed for...
LITITZ, PA — The Lititz Borough Police say they are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at the intersection of North Lane and North Water Street. Authorities state that Police received the report of a hit-and-run crash on May 30, 2022, around 11:05 AM. A vehicle, described as a green-colored Kia, reverse over a stop sign at this location. The crash damaged the stop sign and the driver left the scene.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A barricade situation has been cleared in West Philadelphia after a woman was taken into custody on Wednesday morning. Police say the woman was seen going into a residence at 4018 Aspen Street after pointing the gun at the man juvenile.
Police say the woman was seen going into a residence at 4018 Aspen Street after pointing the gun at the man juvenile.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are investigating a sextortion scam in Penn Township. Police responded for an online scam where a man reported meeting who he thought was a woman on the dating app Hinge. The man said he was asked to send photos of himself to the woman and responded with “regular” photos of himself.
Investigators say police were justified in shooting and killing a woman who was allegedly armed with a gun outside her Chester County home while having a mental health crisis last month. Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan announced Thursday that detectives completed their investigation of the May 19 shooting in...
A Harrisburg man accused of shooting while a woman and her child were on their porch, killing the mother and injuring the child, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday. 21-year-old Dermon Derekem Scott is the second man charged in the death of Erin Walsh, 27, and the...
Williamsport, Pa. —The Williamsport Bureau of Police Department is attempting to locate a vehicle involved in an active assault investigation. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the vehicle is being asked to contact PO William Badger at 570-327-7560 or through the Lycoming County Communication Center at 570-433-3166. Keep...
Dauphin County, PA — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying two suspects in a jewelry theft which occurred on May 9, 2022 at the Kay Jewelers in the Colonial Park Mall. According to police, the female suspect fled with a 10 karat...
Hours after a man was released from central booking for drug possession, he beat a man into a coma using the man's own bicycle, according to multiple media outlets' reports and court documents. Jordan Julius Davis, 28, of York, was released from York County central booking and was still wearing his…
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A school van crashed Thursday morning in Middletown, Dauphin County. It happened shortly before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Harrisburg Pike/Route 230 and Geyers Church Road. Pennsylvania State Police said the school van was heading east on Harrisburg Pike and a BMW was heading north...
A corrections lieutenant was found dead in the woods in central Pennsylvania hours after her suspected killer was shot dead by police in Virginia, authorities say.Pennsylvania state police were sent, for an undisclosed reason, to the home of Kyline C. Avey in the 8900 block of McClays Mill Road, Lu…
The parents of a 2-month-old girl from Bangor are charged with not feeding the infant and causing extremely low blood sugar and severe dehydration that led to kidney and liver damage, court papers say. Mother Kayla Marie Toribio, 25, of the first block of South Main Street, was arraigned late...
Comments / 0