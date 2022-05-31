ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Police search for missing San Jose man

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H3Eat_0fwDUk9Z00

CORRECTION: This story initially stated Gregory Riedl was last seen at I-880 and Forest Lane. In fact, he was last seen at I-880 and Forest Avenue.

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) — The San Jose Police Department and California Highway Patrol are searching for a missing man. CHP issued a Silver Alert for Gregory Riedl, 66, just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Video: 3 mountain bikers rescued by air on busy Memorial Day

Riedl was described by police as 6 feet, 200 pounds, with hazel eyes and a mostly bald head with some brown hair. He is believed to be on foot, wearing a gray shirt and blue pants.

Riedl was last seen at Interstate 880 and Forest Avenue at 3:30 p.m. on May 26. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

Related
KSBW.com

Driver who struck 10-year-old in now-viral video arrested by police

SEASIDE, Calif. — The driver who struck a 10-year-old girl in Seaside before speeding away has been arrested. Stephanie Broaddus, 51, was arrested after being caught driving under the influence in Seaside on Wednesday. Broaddus is believed to be the driver in the now-viral video showing a 10-year-old being...
SEASIDE, CA
KRON4 News

Alexis Gabe the victim of homicide, police say

OAKLEY (KRON) – Alexis Gabe is the victim of a homicide according to law enforcement officials who delivered a “significant update” in the case “of the missing 24-year-old from Oakley on Thursday. Earlier in the day, it was announced that Gabe’s boyfriend, a suspect in the case, had been killed by law enforcement. The update […]
OAKLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Woman arrested for racist attack at Mountain View Starbucks: police

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested on May 28 after she attacked a Starbucks customer and directed racial epithets towards a store manager, the Mountain View Police Department announced in a press release on Thursday. Daixin Neill Quan, 33, was arrested suspicion of misdemeanor battery and committing a hate crime. Officers responded […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KSBW.com

29-year-old killed in Salinas identified by police

SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas Police department investigated a homicide in the area ofDel Monte Avenue in East Salinas, Tuesday evening. According to police, Esteban Ocampo, 29, was shot and killed in the area of N. Sanborn Road and Del Monte Avenue The shooting happened at 2:55 pm on Tuesday afternoon.
SALINAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#California Highway Patrol#Memorial Day#Chp#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

Man dead after Tenderloin stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man died after being stabbed in the Tenderloin Wednesday morning, the San Francisco Police Department said. The stabbing happened in the area of Turk and Jones Streets. Officers were called to the incident at 10:21 a.m. After arriving on scene, police called medics to the scene who took the victim […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Mateo kidnapping suspect arrested; faces possible 3rd strike

SAN MATEO -- An ex-con being sought for a March kidnapping at knifepoint at a Belmont park was arrested in San Francisco Wednesday, police said.On March 10, Belmont police chased a vehicle that failed to yield while heading north on U.S. Highway 101. The chase ended near state Highway 92 and Hillsdale Boulevard and the driver fled the vehicle on foot towards Fiesta Meadows Park.  According to San Mateo police, the suspect got into an occupied vehicle, held a knife to the driver's stomach, and forced her to drive him to the San Mateo Medical Center.Later, a witness told police...
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Embattled Santa Clara sheriff seeks to pull deputies out of 2 courthouses

SAN JOSE – Embattled Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said she wants to remove her deputies from two courthouses in the north and south parts of the county, effectively shutting those courthouses down.Although courthouse staffing issues have long been a sore spot for the Sheriff's Office, no one was expecting such a sudden move by Smith. Her memo dropped on Friday afternoon before the long Memorial Day weekend.Smith said in the memo, "Regrettably, the Sheriff's Office will no longer be able to staff the Palo Alto and South County Court facilities, effective June 13th, 2022."Supervising Public Defender Gary Goodman,...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

SFPD investigates Potrero Hill shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in the city’s Potrero Hill neighborhood. Around 4:07 a.m. officers responded to the area of 16th and Utah streets after reports of shots fired and found an armed security guard. “Witnesses reported that the security guard, an adult male, was […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Suspect in San Jose Home Depot Fire Appears in Court

The man accused of intentionally setting a fire that destroyed a Home Depot store in San Jose was back in court Wednesday. Dillyn Jaycruz Gogue, 27, faces numerous charges including arson for the April 9 fire, but also faces possible jail time for other alleged crimes, including thefts at other establishments that same day.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco security guard fatally shoots man armed with knife

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A private security guard in San Francisco's Mission District shot and killed a man who allegedly lunged at him with a knife early Wednesday morning.According to San Francisco police, the incident took place around 4:07 a.m. in the area of 16th and Utah Streets.Officers initially responded to the scene to investigate a report of shots being fired. Once there, they located an armed security guard who was working in the area and a man suffering from a gunshot wound.Emergency crews arrived on the scene, but despite their life-saving efforts, the wounded man died of his injuries.Witnesses told officers that the guard was on patrol when he was confronted by the man, who for some reason charged at the security guard with a knife.The security guard fired at least one shot, striking the man. The security guard remained on scene and was cooperating with investigators.   No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation. Anyone will information about the shooting was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

2nd person dies after shooting at Gilroy councilwoman’s home

GILROY (BCN) – The death of a second person shot at a party at a city councilmember’s house Oct. 30, 2021, was announced Wednesday by Gilroy police. Jesse Sanchez, 19, died from his injuries sustained at the party in the 400 block of Las Animas Avenue, home of Councilwoman Rebeca Armendariz. Sanchez was one of […]
GILROY, CA
KRON4 News

8-year-old girl riding go-kart rescued from underneath car

(KRON) — An eight-year-old girl who was trapped under a car while riding an electric go-kart was rescued by first responders in Hercules last month, according to a social media post from the Hercules Police Department. The incident occurred on May 17 at approximately 5:45 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision […]
HERCULES, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy