Police search for missing San Jose man
CORRECTION: This story initially stated Gregory Riedl was last seen at I-880 and Forest Lane. In fact, he was last seen at I-880 and Forest Avenue.
SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) — The San Jose Police Department and California Highway Patrol are searching for a missing man. CHP issued a Silver Alert for Gregory Riedl, 66, just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Riedl was described by police as 6 feet, 200 pounds, with hazel eyes and a mostly bald head with some brown hair. He is believed to be on foot, wearing a gray shirt and blue pants.
Riedl was last seen at Interstate 880 and Forest Avenue at 3:30 p.m. on May 26. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.
