ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

FIRST ALERT: Weather Service confirms second Horry County tornado from Friday’s storm

By Jamie Arnold
WMBF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The National Weather Service has confirmed a second tornado in Horry County from storms on Friday, May 27th. The tornado has been rated as an EF-0 with peak winds of 65 mph and a path...

www.wmbfnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Stormy afternoon & evening on tap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Plenty of heat and humidity continues today ahead of an approaching cold front. The result? Showers and storms will become common by this afternoon and evening. TODAY. Highs today will climb into the upper 80s on the beaches and lower 90s by the afternoon hours....
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Charleston City Paper

Hurricanes’ close calls cause concern

The City of Charleston’s director of emergency management has some experience with hurricanes. From dangling from steel cables as a U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer to plucking people from the rooftops of hurricane-flooded houses to four years on city staff encouraging folks to evacuate before looming storms, Shannon Scaff has seen it all.
CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Hot Thursday and stormy Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Blazing summer heat will continue through Friday with storm chances increasing by Friday afternoon and evening. High pressure will remain in control of the forecast through Thursday. The result will be another blazing hot day with plenty of humidity. Morning temperatures in the lower 70s will soar into the lower 90s along the Grand Strand and into the middle and upper 90s inland. High humidity will push the heat index into the upper 90s to near 100 for much of the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
County
Horry County, SC
City
Loris, SC
WBTW News13

Nearly 3,000 customers without power near Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly 3,000 Duke Energy customers are without power near Florence, according to an online outage map. Multiple outages are reported in the Woodland Park area affecting about 3,000 customers, as of 6 p.m. Thursday. The outage map shows the outage was caused by “damage to major power lines.” Duke Energy estimates […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Crews respond to car in pond near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a car in a pond Thursday near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore. Crews were called to a pond near the Carolina Opry on North Kings Highway, Moore said. A News13 crew was on scene as crews removed a silver Hyundai Elantra from the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Hurricane season begins today: Don’t miss the WMBF News Hurricane Expo this Friday at Pelicans ballpark

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - June 1st marks the official start of Hurricane season. Join the WMBF News team this Friday, June 3, 2022 for the Hurricane Expo at Pelicans ballpark. The event is free and open to the public. We loved catching up with Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold on how to be prepared as we head into the season, some of the history on hurricanes in our area, and so much more. Plus, we learned about his Hurricane Special, Stories from the Storms, airing Thursday, June 2nd at 7pm on WMBF News.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Storm#First Alert#The Tornado#Sc#Wmbf#Hardwoodwas
WCBD Count on 2

No injuries after overnight Georgetown structure fire

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews responded to an overnight structure fire in Georgetown. The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District on Wednesday said crews provided aid to Georgetown County Fire/EMS. The fire started within the 9800 block of Powell Road. AMFD said that no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re still keeping an eye on Invest 91L this morning, which is fighting plenty of wind shear, keeping it just below a tropical depression for now. That broad area of low pressure located near the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and Yucatan Peninsula. Despite strong upper-level winds, this system is likely to become a tropical depression or tropical storm while it moves slowly northeastward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and southeastern Gulf of Mexico during the next day or two. Interests in western Cuba, the Florida Keys, and the Florida Peninsula should monitor the progress of this system, and tropical storm watches or warnings could be required for some of these areas later today.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

$75 million Augusta Plantation Interchange to be paid for through Horry County hospitality funds

HORRY COUNTY S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County officials announced Wednesday that the new interchange expected to be constructed along Highway 31 will be paid for 100% through Horry County hospitality funds. The $75 million interchange will connect Augusta Plantation to Revolutionary War Way. County Councilman Bill Howard said the design phase of the project just […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy