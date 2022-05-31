Compose yourself

Touch-a-Truck is a big event for big rigs, big trucks and big fun for families — happening this Saturday, June 4, in the parking lot at the Lincoln City Community Center. Kids love these opportunities to get up-close to vehicles of all shapes and sizes, from bulldozers and garbage trucks to rescue rigs and watercraft. Participants include the Lincoln City Police Department, Lincoln City Public Works, North Lincoln Fire and Rescue, First Student Bus Co., Driftwood Public Library, Tillamook County Book Mobile, North Lincoln Sanitary, Builders First Choice and more. Weather permitting, a Life Flight helicopter is scheduled to land in the parking lot.
