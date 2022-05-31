Compose yourself

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manzanita, OR

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTruly one-of-a-kind art from work from Ben Killen Rosenberg and Katherine McDowell will be on show at Manzanita’s Hoffman Center for the Arts from Thursday, June 2, through Sunday, June 26. “Where the Wonder Garden now is, the old Hoffman house used to sit,” he said. “Studio space...

oregoncoasttoday.com

Come along, there’s plein-ty of room

Paint alongside an artist-in-residence in the Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area with current resident, Emy Syrop, at the “Plein Air Paint Out” this Sunday, June 5. “I paint coastal landscapes and detailed illustrations of marine life,” Syrop said. “I most frequently use gouache but work in acrylic, watercolor, colored pencils and graphite as the piece may require. My background as a marine biologist and surfer informs my understanding of the oceans and the lives supported within. I have always lived along the Paciﬁc Coast: ﬁrst in Southern California and now in Newport, where I am inspired by the varied coastline, weather and intimate encounters with wildlife.”
NEWPORT, OR
oregoncoasttoday.com

A dose of comedy

Pack your flasks and get ready for laughs when the Riverbend Players present “Arsenic and Old Lace” by Joseph Kesselring this Friday, June 3, through Sunday, June 19, at Nehalem’s North County Recreation District Performing Arts Center. The play begins with Mortimer Brewster living his best life,...
NEHALEM, OR
oregoncoasttoday.com

Touch-a-Truck returns

Touch-a-Truck is a big event for big rigs, big trucks and big fun for families — happening this Saturday, June 4, in the parking lot at the Lincoln City Community Center. Kids love these opportunities to get up-close to vehicles of all shapes and sizes, from bulldozers and garbage trucks to rescue rigs and watercraft. Participants include the Lincoln City Police Department, Lincoln City Public Works, North Lincoln Fire and Rescue, First Student Bus Co., Driftwood Public Library, Tillamook County Book Mobile, North Lincoln Sanitary, Builders First Choice and more. Weather permitting, a Life Flight helicopter is scheduled to land in the parking lot.
LINCOLN CITY, OR

