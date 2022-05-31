Compose yourself

Paint alongside an artist-in-residence in the Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area with current resident, Emy Syrop, at the “Plein Air Paint Out” this Sunday, June 5. “I paint coastal landscapes and detailed illustrations of marine life,” Syrop said. “I most frequently use gouache but work in acrylic, watercolor, colored pencils and graphite as the piece may require. My background as a marine biologist and surfer informs my understanding of the oceans and the lives supported within. I have always lived along the Paciﬁc Coast: ﬁrst in Southern California and now in Newport, where I am inspired by the varied coastline, weather and intimate encounters with wildlife.”

NEWPORT, OR ・ 21 HOURS AGO