Rash of gun violence torments North Philadelphia neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 anchor Ukee Washington engaged in a passionate discussion about the gun violence crisis continuing in Philadelphia. On a sunny, spring afternoon Washington popped into the First Decisions Barbershop in West Philadelphia. There were activists, pastors, and men coming to just get a fresh cut. That was the brainchild of A Fresh Cut Conversation: Violence Solutions. More than a dozen men shared how they’ve lost loved ones and where so many youths, especially in the Black community, continue to go down the wrong path. But out of a deep conversation, everyone at the shop said the burden can’t fall on city officials alone. Watch Part 1 of A Fresh Cut Conversation: Violence Solutions above. Click to watch Part 2, Part 3, and Part 4.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO