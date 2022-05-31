ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Rash of gun violence torments North Philadelphia neighborhood

fox29.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Philadelphia neighborhood is dealing with its second terrifying...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Philly

A Fresh Cut Conversation: A Closer Look At Gun Violence In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 anchor Ukee Washington engaged in a passionate discussion about the gun violence crisis continuing in Philadelphia. On a sunny, spring afternoon Washington popped into the First Decisions Barbershop in West Philadelphia. There were activists, pastors, and men coming to just get a fresh cut. That was the brainchild of A Fresh Cut Conversation: Violence Solutions. More than a dozen men shared how they’ve lost loved ones and where so many youths, especially in the Black community, continue to go down the wrong path. But out of a deep conversation, everyone at the shop said the burden can’t fall on city officials alone. Watch Part 1 of A Fresh Cut Conversation: Violence Solutions above. Click to watch Part 2, Part 3, and Part 4.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Philadelphia man accused of killing boyfriend, burying body in arboretum

The family of a Montgomery County man who disappeared three years ago is finally getting answers. The remains of 22-year-old Rashid Young, of Pottstown, were found buried in a Philadelphia arboretum in 2019 but were only recently identified. Keshaun Sheffield, 20, is now charged with killing Young. Authorities said the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

At Least 15 Shots Fired In Center City Drive-By Shooting That Left Young Man Injured, Business Riddled With Bullets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A drive-by shooting in the heart of Center City on Wednesday night left a man hospitalized and a business riddled with bullets. The shooting happened at 17th Street and JFK Boulevard. It doesn’t get much more central in Center City than this. Normally an area packed with pedestrians and professionals, it cleared out pretty quick when 15 shots were fired, hitting one person as well as the windows of a business. A little after 11 p.m., officers from the 9th District as well as SEPTA Transit responded to reports of gunshots at 17th Street and JFK Boulevard. Officers found a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Philadelphia#Gun Violence#Shooting#Police#Rash#Violent Crime
CBS Philly

Woman Taken Into Custody After Allegedly Pointing Gun At Man, Juvenile In West Philly: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A barricade situation has been cleared in West Philadelphia after a woman was taken into custody on Wednesday morning.  Police say the woman was seen going into a residence at 4018 Aspen Street after pointing the gun at the man juvenile. Police say the woman was seen going into a residence at 4018 Aspen Street after pointing the gun at the man juvenile. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Sam Britt

The Philly Four: Vigilante group accused of harassing homeless

Ex-Philadelphia detective found guilty of sexual assault. A former Philadelphia police detective was found guilty of manipulating three male witnesses into committing sexual acts. Philip Nardo was found guilty of rape, stalking, official oppression and attempted sexual assault. As a result of this investigation, numerous homicide convictions were reexamined and several were overturned due to Nardo's sex crimes and misbehavior. Nardo will be sentenced in August.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Firefighters Battle Massive Flames At Port Richmond Junkyard Fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Massive flames, a lot of smoke and dozens of cars were ablaze in a junkyard fire in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond section Thursday. Chopper 3 was live over the scene at Aramingo Avenue and Wheatsheaf Lane around 5 p.m. The black smoke could be seen for miles. Video from the Citizen app shows drivers going by were watching it on their commute. There is no word on what started the fire. It was placed under control at 5:35 p.m., according to officials.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man faces murder charges in death of partner whose body was found buried in arboretum

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County announced Wednesday the arrest of a man accused of stabbing his romantic partner to death in 2019. Keshaun Sheffield, 20, of the 6700 block of Musgrave Street in Philadelphia, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, theft by unlawful taking/disposition, receiving stolen property, possessing an instrument of crime, and access device fraud.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy