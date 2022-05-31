Got some green?

The Seal Rock Garden Club is blooming again with the return of its annual plant and garden-art sale and flower show on Saturday, June 4. The event honors long-time member, mentor and educator Betty Bahn, who shared her knowledge and plant...
Paint alongside an artist-in-residence in the Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area with current resident, Emy Syrop, at the “Plein Air Paint Out” this Sunday, June 5. “I paint coastal landscapes and detailed illustrations of marine life,” Syrop said. “I most frequently use gouache but work in acrylic, watercolor, colored pencils and graphite as the piece may require. My background as a marine biologist and surfer informs my understanding of the oceans and the lives supported within. I have always lived along the Paciﬁc Coast: ﬁrst in Southern California and now in Newport, where I am inspired by the varied coastline, weather and intimate encounters with wildlife.”
Enjoy staple foods from different regions of Mexico along with Russian and American foods.One more community event is returning after pandemic hiatus, and this one aims to be a palate pleaser. City of Woodburn officials recently announced that the 2022 Taste of Woodburn will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 11, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 12, in the Downtown Plaza, First Street between Hayes and Garfield streets. While it is a Woodburn community event, organizers invite anyone and everyone with a penchant to sample culture through the taste buds to stop in. The family-friendly...
We have a great list of season favorites this weekend. The temperate days have helped our farms this week!. Prepping soil, planting crops and harvesting spring produce have kept our growers extremely busy in an attempt regain the lost weeks due to rain. We hope you will come out and...
EUGENE, Ore. -- Saturn is a handsome cat looking for a loving home with lots of stimulation. He is a friendly and social cat who loves getting pets and being around people. He is quite curious and would do best in a home that has a cat tree by a big window and lots of toys for him to play with.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Zoo worked with biologists and researchers to test a state-of-the-art laser technology by scanning the zoo’s polar bears. According to the zoo, researchers from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Geological Survey and National Park Service tested the technology on polar bears Nora and Amelia Gray to provide […]
Are you tired of buying 50-pound bags of rice or shrink-wrapped packages of five zucchini? Enter the Realm Refillery, which claims to be Portland’s first package-free grocery store, opened May 20 at 2310 NE Broadway. “We want to set ourselves aside by always offering local products and local agriculture...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – How would you like to be hitting 95 degrees today? That is exactly the boat we were sailing in last year at this time. Yet, it’s all relative, because we are pushing 80 degrees today in Portland and it probably feels warm compared to our other cool spring days.
Touch-a-Truck is a big event for big rigs, big trucks and big fun for families — happening this Saturday, June 4, in the parking lot at the Lincoln City Community Center. Kids love these opportunities to get up-close to vehicles of all shapes and sizes, from bulldozers and garbage trucks to rescue rigs and watercraft. Participants include the Lincoln City Police Department, Lincoln City Public Works, North Lincoln Fire and Rescue, First Student Bus Co., Driftwood Public Library, Tillamook County Book Mobile, North Lincoln Sanitary, Builders First Choice and more. Weather permitting, a Life Flight helicopter is scheduled to land in the parking lot.
A former Newport mayor and award-winning painter will show her work in the newly christened Olive Street Gallery at the Newport Performing Arts Center. Sandra Roumagoux’s “Tide Flats along the Yaquina Bay Road” will run from Saturday, June 4, through August 28 and will include a select grouping of new oil paintings.
(Yachats, Oregon) – Anyway you cut it, you're always going to find something new on the coastline if you know how to look. That 20-mile segment of Oregon coast between Florence and Yachats is filled with one surprise bend in the road after another, as complex little beaches pop up between the rolling cliffs and the asphalt gives way to forested chunks or tall earthen walls on the eastern side. Think of it as a kind of preview, in essence. (Above: Strawberry Hill's mysterious "steps:" all photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Portland property owners have been growing increasingly creative when it comes to blocking homeless campers from resting on the sidewalks adjacent to their properties. From giant concrete planters to piles of boulders to turning galvanized livestock troughs into sidewalk gardens. But, just when you think the city's passive NIMBYs have run out of ideas—allow me to introduce perhaps the most Portland form of "hostile architecture": bike racks.
Truly one-of-a-kind art from work from Ben Killen Rosenberg and Katherine McDowell will be on show at Manzanita’s Hoffman Center for the Arts from Thursday, June 2, through Sunday, June 26. “Where the Wonder Garden now is, the old Hoffman house used to sit,” he said. “Studio space rented...
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a family's beloved A-frame coastal cabin hits the market. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
During migration season, millions of birds fly though Oregon as they head north for the summer. “We’re talking about songbirds, we’re talking about waterfowl, we’re talking about birds of prey,” said Portland Audubon Society conservation director Bob Sallinger. Most of their journey happens after the sun...
It's never easy to say goodbye to a beloved pet, but there are ways you can hold onto all the great memories. Two Portlanders who recently lost their dog are proving just that with a special community library.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are starting to approach the infrequent territory of reaching the month of June without having an 80-degree day in Portland. Believe it or not, that accomplishment doesn’t happen very often. Going all the way back to 1940, it has only occurred eight times....
An idea that began in what John Erickson calls “the dead of winter” has bloomed into a unique June gathering of veteran Portland broadcast professionals, who will march and ride in two of the Portland Rose Festival’s most high-profile events, the Starlight Parade on June 4, and the Grand Floral Parade on June 11.
Metaphors in motion: one dance simulating the creatures of our dreams — juxtaposing calm and chaos, another equating the Earth’s tectonic movements to life changes brought about by the pandemic. Both are pieces of a timely and challenging program featuring Newport’s venerable Pacific Dance Ensemble, each offering an...
Over Memorial Day weekend, while some people hosted cookouts, noshing on hot dogs and corn on the cob, the gothic event of the year was unfolding in the ballroom of the Portland Art Museum. The Vampire’s Masquerade Ball returned for its 18th event after a two-year COVID-induced hiatus. The event...
