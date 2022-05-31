ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Q&A: Cronenberg on bodies, death and the future of movies

By JAKE COYLE
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dB9j4_0fwDTva700

David Cronenberg is sitting on a balcony when a squawking seagull flies overhead.

“Full of plastic, that bird,” Cronenberg says, smiling.

The 79-year-old Canadian auteur has long been fascinated by what's in our bodies and what we put in them. His latest film, “Crimes of the Future,” which opens in theaters Friday, stems partly from his interest in the ubiquity of microplastics.

Cronenberg, who sat for a recent interview at the Cannes Film Festival where “Crimes of the Future” was premiering, first wrote the film's script in 1998. Sensing it had grown only more relevant, Cronenberg unearthed it for his first film in eight years, and, he says, didn't change a word.

It revolves around the performance artist couple of Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen) and Caprice (Léa Seydoux). In a near-future where plastics have changed human biology, they artfully remove tumorous organs from Tenser in surgical performances. It co-stars Kristen Stewart as a bureaucrat turned super-fan after witnessing a performance.

Art as an organ cut out and displayed is a fitting metaphor for Cronenberg, whose early films ("Videodrome," “The Fly”) made him a master of body horror. The director is simultaneously auctioning an NFT of his recently passed kidney stones . Mortensen, who's starred in Cronenberg's “A History of Violence,” “Eastern Promises” and “A Dangerous Method,” calls “Crimes of the Future” Cronenberg's most autobiographical film.

“Each time when I watch one of his movies," Mortensen says, “I see more."

For Cronenberg, the layers of “Crimes of the Future" were a way to probe both the nature of being an artist and the way our increasingly unnatural environment is transforming our bodies — not to mention seagulls. It's an evolution that doesn't frighten but excites Cronenberg. He marvels at how scientists are already working on whether plastics might be made edible — and maybe even taste good.

“That's actually happening,” he says. “It's not sci-fi anymore.”

___

AP: As you've aged, has your relationship to your body changed?

CRONENBERG: Oh, of course. Usually dismay, but it's not so bad. It’s very interesting. It’s a part of life that you’ve anticipated and read about and blah, blah, now you’re experiencing. It hasn’t been as bad as one as it could be, let’s put it that way. I’m 79. I don’t feel that age at all.

AP: Do you take care of yourself?

CRONENBERG: I’ve been lifting weights since I was 16. Not to be a bodybuilder, but just to stay in shape. I don’t smoke. I don’t drink. Not out of any political or sociological agenda. I just have never been attracted to those things. Maybe that helps.

AP: So you think about what you put in your body?

CRONENBERG: Not obsessively.

AP: Much of your work is about the connection or disconnection between one's body and the world around it. In the years you've been making films, technology has increasingly entered our bodies, even if it's not a videocassette in our torso.

CRONENBERG: Well, I just had cataract surgery. Now, that’s amazing. Basically, they’re destroying the lenses in your eyes, sucking them out and then putting in plastic lenses that unfold and become your eyes. I’ve been looking through my lenses for my whole career as a moviemaker. And now the reason I’m wearing sunglasses is because I get more light in my eyes because of the cataracts being gone. Everything’s brighter. The colors are different, quite different. I joked with my director of photography that we’ll have to recolor the whole movie now that I have different lenses in my eyes. That’s pretty intimate. Technology in your eyeballs. I’ve got hearing aids. I’m totally bionic. Years ago this would be all be problematic. My career would have ended a lot sooner because if you can’t hear and you can’t see, it’s hard to make movies, you know?

AP: Do you imagine what we can do to our bodies, and what will be judged acceptable, will only increase in time?

CRONENBERG: Absolutely. We’re now realizing that just drinking water from a plastic bottle is depositing microplastics into our bloodstream. Even before that, it was posited that maybe 80% of the human population has microplastics in their flesh. So our bodies are different than human bodies have ever been before in history. This is not going away.

AP: Do you foresee battles over things like computers implanted in our brains?

CRONENBERG: There’s a Nobel Prize winner named Gerald Edelman who said the brain is not at all like a computer. It’s much more like a rainforest because there's a struggle for dominance in your brain with your neurons that's constantly changing. The thing that people are afraid of with mRNA because it's a new thing and they say Bill Gates is inserting microchips in our body, it's fantastic! It's such a breakthrough. CRISPR is fantastic. Now, can it be used for evil? Well, yeah, like the atomic bomb. But beautiful things absolutely are possible from that.

AP: In presenting “Crimes of the Future,” do you feel like you're putting an organ out for display?

CRONENBERG: (Laughs) I'm presenting my kidney stones to the audience. I'm saying "This came from inside my body." How more intimate could it possibly be? Yeah, I mean, that’s the metaphor. That’s the surgical organ metaphor in the movie, an artist putting out their inner-most intimate thoughts and feelings and visions and whatever else. Definitely you are vulnerable. You are incredibly vulnerable.

AP: This is your first film in eight years. How do you feel about how the movie landscape has changed?

CRONENBERG: One of the things that brought me back to moviemaking was Netflix and the idea of streaming and a streaming series. I tried to make one. I thought, well, this is not really movie making, but it’s still cinema. It’s a different kind of cinema, seriously different. I thought, well, this is a whole different ballgame, and yet it’s still cinema. I mean, my idea of cinema. I think theaters are dead. I think they'll be a niche thing for superhero movies. I haven’t gone to the cinema for decades. You know, I just prefer to watch it at home. And the TV sets have gotten so good, the sound systems have gotten so good that I defy those who say that you can’t have a true cinematic experience at home. I completely don’t agree.

AP: “Crimes of the Future” hinges in part on how far Saul Tenser is willing to go for his art. Are you thinking much about death?

CRONENBERG: I’ve always thought about death. I don’t think you can be a human being without thinking about death. Ever since I was a kid and I had a pet die, you think, what just happened? Where’s that cat? You realize that not only are you going to die, but your parents are going to die. I can still remember the moment when I had that discussion with my parents. So it’s always a question. At my age, I wouldn’t say it’s more of a question, except that you have many friends who are now dying, who are exactly your age. Every time I look in the newspapers there’s a guy that I knew — William Hurt, for example, or Ivan Reitman — and they’re younger than I am. There’s not much you can do with it other than to acknowledge that, yes, you will die. Beyond that, what can you say? I always thought in novels where it would say for a living author “Born 1943—.” It’s like the dash is waiting for you. It’s waiting for you so that it could be filled in. And I’m saying, “(Expletive) you, I’m not going to die. I’m not going to tell you when I’m going to die.”

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tom Cruise refused to allow Top Gun sequel to debut on streaming: ‘I make movies for the big screen’

Tom Cruise has confirmed that he never considered releasing Top Gun: Maverick to streaming first, despite Covid delaying the film’s intended release date. The new action movie – which sees Cruise as the Navy’s top pilot, who must confront the ghosts of his past – is a sequel to the original 1986 movie, in which he also starred.After its original premiere date of 24 June 2020 was delayed nearly two years by the pandemic, the film is now scheduled to release in cinemas on 24 May.Speaking on Wednesday (18 May) at the Cannes Film Festival, Cruise was asked whether...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Viggo Mortensen Debunks Myth That Cronenberg’s Cannes Jury ‘Deprived’ Almodóvar of the Palme d’Or

Click here to read the full article. A bout of hysteria took over the Cannes Film Festival in 1999 when the competition jury, led by David Cronenberg, awarded a little film called “Rosetta” the Palme d’Or over Pedro Almodóvar’s emotional epic “All About My Mother.” The story — now recently resurfaced in the press — goes that Cronenberg and his peers, including André Téchiné, George Miller, Holly Hunter, and Jeff Goldblum, went out of their way to award another film over Almodóvar’s eventual Oscar winner. But the truth is, “Rosetta” was the last film to play the festival that year, and...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Kristen Stewart On The “Gaping, Weird Bruises” Of David Cronenberg Films: “We’re Pleasure Sacks”

David Cronenberg’s latest deep dive into body horror, “Crimes Of The Future,” had its world premiere in competition at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this week (read our review here). And it looks like the Canadian auteur’s first film since 2014’s “Maps To The Stars” is another extreme offering. As predicted, the film inspired walkouts but received a six-minute standing ovation. So, the new flesh lives and continues to polarize; no surprise there.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Viggo Mortensen
Person
Gerald Edelman
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Léa Seydoux
Person
David Cronenberg
Person
Ivan Reitman
The Hollywood Reporter

David Cronenberg on U.S. Politics: Canadians “Think Everybody in the U.S. Is Completely Insane”

“I hope to commit a few more cinematic crimes before I’m finished,” said David Cronenberg, unveiling his return to Cannes with Crimes of the Future, the competition title that premiered at the film festival on Monday. Despite, in his own words, being “older than the Cannes film festival” (Cronenberg is 77, Cannes celebrates its 75th anniversary this year), the Canadian auteur was in fine form at the Crimes press conference Tuesday, delighting the pack of international journalists with his self-deprecating wit and occasional insights into his body of work. At one point, after one reporter’s long-winded question, the director quipped: “That...
CELEBRITIES
Fortune

Tom Cruise’s new ‘Top Gun’ could take movies back to the late ’70s and the golden age of blockbusters

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the 1986 blockbuster starring Tom Cruise, is expected to rake in over $100 million in the U.S. this weekend, which could make it the highest-grossing domestic opening in the history of Memorial Day weekend.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Film Star#Q A#Canadian#Tenser#Nft
The Hollywood Reporter

Christopher Landon to Write, Direct ‘Arachnophobia’ Remake for Amblin Partners (Exclusive)

Christopher Landon ain’t afraid of no spiders. Landon, the writer-director behind horror hits Happy Death Day and Freaky, has been tapped to write and direct Amblin Partner’s remake of Arachnophobia.More from The Hollywood ReporterKathryn Newton on 'Map of Tiny Perfect Things' and Golfing with Bill MurrayJessica Rothe on 'All My Life' and Wanting a 'Happy Death Day' and 'Freaky' CrossoverFilmmaker Christopher Landon on 'Freaky' and the Marketing Challenge of 'Happy Death Day 2U' James Wan and his Atomic Monster cohort Michael Clear are producing the feature project along with Amblin, while Frank Marshall, the Jurassic World franchise producer who made his directorial...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Funniest American Movies of All Time

Hollywood has left America in stitches since silent films first flickered in the cinema screens more than 100 years ago. From slapstick to parody, from low brow to biting satire, movie mythmakers have created some of the most famous, and quotable, films of all time while leaving audiences laughing. Before talking pictures, the silent medium […]
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Disney Releases First 'Pinocchio' Trailer for Live-Action Movie

Disney shared the first trailer for the live-action Pinocchio movie, featuring Tom Hanks as the puppet-maker Geppetto. This is the first of two Pinocchio movies hitting streaming services this year, as Guillermo del Toro's long-gestating animated version is expected to hit Netflix in December. It's safe to say the two movies will be very different.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Behind Netflix’s Leaner Movie Mandate: Bigger, Fewer and Better

Bigger, better, fewer. That is the refrain inside Netflix that feature film executives, led by division chief Scott Stuber, are grappling to operate under as the digital streaming giant changes course and confronts new realities, such as lagging subscriber growth (it lost 200,000 subs in its latest quarter) and rising competition (Disney’s bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ now has 205 million subs combined, just behind Netflix’s 221 million global subs). The Hollywood Reporter spoke to multiple sources, ranging from executives to producers to agents with ties to the company, to paint a picture of a streaming giant that is trying to get its...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood Once Saved a Classic Film From Production Limbo

It comes as no surprise to anyone that Clint Eastwood loves making films as a lot of his career is definitely on the silver screen. One of his movies, though, gets stuck in production. This happens to movies sometimes. Some of them don’t get filmed in the long run. When it comes to Eastwood, he’s an absolute beast about both acting and making movies. One classic film on the Eastwood resume’ just about didn’t get done. He saved it from production limbo.
MOVIES
TheStreet

Netflix To Auteurs: No More Blank Checks

When Netflix first began getting into the original programming mode, it had a few goals in mind, especially when it came to the type of films it either developed or acquired. The primary drive was, of course, to find different types of films that could appeal to a variety of subscriber types, young and old, male and female, arthouse and mainstream.
MOVIES
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
63K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy