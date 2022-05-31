ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRAINS-U.S. wheat drops as Russia considers Ukrainian grain exports

 2 days ago

CHICAGO, May 31 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell on Tuesday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to allow blocked Ukrainian grain vessels from Black Sea ports. Corn was pressured by falling wheat, while profit-taking pulled soybeans off life-of-contract highs to finish lower. The most-active wheat contract on...

Saudi Arabia Making $1B From Oil Exports Every Day

Saudi Arabia’s oil exports reached $30 billion in March, the highest in at least six years, driven by a rally in oil prices and rising production. The value of crude exports, now almost $1 billion a day, increased by 123% year on year, the kingdom’s statistics office said.
Russia oil sanctions to burden strained supplies: Reuters poll

May 31 (Reuters) - Tensions over Ukraine will continue setting the tone for oil markets in coming months, with the European Union's ban on most Russian imports sapping already constrained global crude supplies, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. A survey of 33 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude would...
Air support called in for South Dakota wheat

LEE LUBBERS – GREGORY, SOUTH DAKOTA. Lee Lubbers of Gregory, South Dakota, grew up in the farming tradition, and remembers well using leftover scholarship money as the down payment for his first tractor and rent for 200 acres. Today, he farms more than 17,000 acres of dryland soybeans, corn, and wheat. Lubbers says one of the most important things to him is to always be learning and challenging himself to build an operation and a legacy that the next generation can be proud of.
Australia set for 3rd year of bumper wheat harvests, easing world supply woes

SINGAPORE, June 2 (Reuters) - Australia is poised for a third year of near-record wheat production in 2022 as good weather boosts planting across its grain belt, easing concerns over tight global inventories. World wheat supplies have tightened after Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year cut off shipments from...
U.S. wheat firms as uncertainty over Black Sea exports lingers

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures recouped losses to edge higher on Thursday, after a sharp decline in the previous session as the market gauged the impact of diplomatic talks to unblock Ukrainian ports. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.22%...
GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures rise as planting remains slow

BEIJING, June 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Wednesday, after a government report showed U.S. spring wheat planting remains slow. U.S. wheat fell in the previous session on improved prospects of grains exports from the Black Sea region. Corn ticked lower, while soybeans edged up. FUNDAMENTALS. * The...
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 25-30 cents, soy steady-up 5 cents, corn down 5-7 cents

CHICAGO, May 31 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 25 to 30 cents * Wheat sinking after Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to allow shipments of grain that have been stuck in Ukrainian ports since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. * Benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat contract dropped below its 20-day moving average during the overnight trading session. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat last traded down 29 cents at $11.28-1/2 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last off 26-3/4 cents at $12.08-1/2 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat was last down 22 cents at $12.82-3/4. CORN - Down 5 to 7 cents per bushel * Weakness in wheat weighs on the corn market, with traders focused on the U.S. Agriculture Department's crop progress and conditions report that will be released after the close. * The market was expecting that good conditions around much of the U.S. Midwest last week allowed growers to seed enough corn to bring planting closer to the typical schedule after weeks of delays earlier this spring. * CBOT July corn last traded down 5-1/4 cents at $7.72 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Steady to up 5 cents per bushel * Soybean futures rose to their highest since Feb. 24 overnight, supported by strength in crude oil futures and ongoing concerns about planting progress in the northern U.S. Plains. * Benchmark CBOT July soybean futures ended overnight trading off its peak after hitting resistance near the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * CBOT July soybeans last traded up 3/4 cent at $17.33 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jason Neely)
GRAINS-Wheat and corn higher after slide, soybeans stay firm

(New throughout; updates byline, dateline previously PARIS/BEIJING) By Christopher Walljasper CHICAGO, June 2 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained on Thursday after reaching two-month lows as liquidation by investment funds abated and supply tensions remained despite talks to reopen Ukrainian ports that have been blocked since Russia's invasion. A large wheat purchase by Egypt and a report the U.S. government may retroactively raise an ethanol blending mandate lent support to cereal markets. Soybeans firmed, underpinned by export demand and tight U.S. supplies. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 14-3/4 cents to $10.55-3/4 a bushel by 11:07 a.m. (1607 GMT), after falling to the lowest since early April on Wednesday. CBOT old-crop July corn eased 1-1/2 cents 7.29-3/4 a bushel, while new-crop December corn added 2-1/4 cents to $6.93-3/4 a bushel. Soybeans firmed 34-1/4 cents to $17.24-3/4 a bushel. Wheat futures found technical resistance after a two-day pullback earlier in the week, fuelled by diplomatic efforts to create a Black Sea shipping channel for Ukrainian grain. "It’s just a corrective action," said Tom Fritz, commodity broker at EFG Group. "We still have the unknown around Ukraine shipments, but look at the price action. We still have some pretty big-time volatility here." Analysts are cautious about the likelihood of a deal over Ukrainian ports while fighting continues in Ukraine and as Moscow seeks sanctions concessions rejected by Kyiv and its Western allies. Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Wednesday it bought 465,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender. No offers were made of Ukrainian wheat and only a few offers of Russian wheat, despite expectations of a bumper crop in Russia. India has allowed 469,202 tonnes of wheat shipments since banning most exports last month, but at least 1.7 million tonnes is lying at ports and could be damaged by looming monsoon rains, government and industry officials told Reuters. Soybeans climbed, supported by export demand amid tight supplies, with U.S. exporters selling 352,000 tonnes of the oilseed for delivery to Pakistan. "They’re not a usual big buyer for us," said Ted Seifried, vice president of Zaner Group. "The tightness in that old crop soybean balance sheet is what’s keeping the July soybeans in particular propped up." (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton Editing by Mark Potter and Chris Reese)
Egypt procures 3.38 mln tonnes of local wheat in harvest so far - document

CAIRO, June 1 (Reuters) - Egypt has procured 3.38 million tonnes of local wheat during the harvest season so far, a document issued by the National Food Safety Authority and seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday. (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Jan Harvey) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click...
GRAINS-Wheat firms after earlier slide; corn struggles to regain

(Updates with closing prices) By Christopher Walljasper CHICAGO, June 2 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained on Thursday after reaching two-month lows as liquidation by investment funds abated and supply tensions remained despite talks to reopen Ukrainian ports that have been blocked since Russia's invasion. A large wheat purchase by Egypt and a report that the U.S. government may retroactively raise an ethanol blending mandate lent support to cereal markets. Soybeans firmed, underpinned by export demand and tight U.S. supplies. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) firmed 17 cents to $10.58-1/4 a bushel, after falling to the lowest since early April on Wednesday. CBOT old-crop July corn eased 22-1/4 cents at $7.31-1/4 a bushel. New crop December corn futures added 2-3/4 cents to $6.94-1/4 a bushel. Soybeans added 39 cents to $17.29-1/4 a bushel. Wheat futures found technical resistance after a two-day pullback earlier in the week, fuelled by diplomatic efforts to create a Black Sea shipping channel for Ukrainian grain. "It's just a corrective action," said Tom Fritz, commodity broker at EFG Group. "We still have the unknown around Ukraine shipments, but look at the price action. We still have some pretty big-time volatility here." Analysts are cautious about the likelihood of a deal over Ukrainian ports while fighting continues in Ukraine and as Moscow seeks sanctions concessions rejected by Kyiv and its Western allies. India has allowed 469,202 tonnes of wheat shipments since banning most exports last month, but at least 1.7 million tonnes is lying at ports and could be damaged by looming monsoon rains, government and industry officials told Reuters. Soybeans climbed, supported by export demand amid tight supplies, with U.S. exporters selling 352,000 tonnes of the oilseed for delivery to Pakistan. "They're not a usual big buyer for us," said Ted Seifried, vice president of Zaner Group. "The tightness in that old crop soybean balance sheet is what's keeping the July soybeans in particular propped up." (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CBOT soybeans firm on exports, technical support

CHICAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures firmed on Wednesday, supported by export optimism and tight U.S. supplies, though falling corn and wheat limited gains, traders said. * CBOT July soybeans ended 7 cents higher at $16.90-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT's most-active soybean contract found support at its 50-day moving average of $16.67 a bushel. * CBOT July soymeal lost $2.10 to $412.70 a ton and CBOT July soyoil firmed 0.19 cent to 78.11 cents per lb. * Exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China - 66,000 tonnes for delivery during the 2021/22 marketing year and 66,000 tonnes during the 2022/23 marketing year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * The USDA, in its weekly planting progress report, pegged expected soybean acres as 66% seeded, one point below analyst expectations. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
UPDATE 2-U.N. had 'constructive' talks in Moscow on Russian grain, fertilizer exports

UNITED NATIONS, May 31 (Reuters) - A senior U.N. official had "constructive discussions" in Moscow with Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer exports to global markets, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday. The U.N. official, Rebecca Grynspan, is now in Washington for...
Ukraine 2022 wheat crop seen down 42% at 19.2 mln T - traders union

KYIV, June 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2022 wheat harvest is likely to drop to 19.2 million tonnes from a record 33 million tonnes in 2021, Ukrainian grain traders' union UGA said on Wednesday, though lower exports are seen pushing stocks to record levels. Ukrainian officials and analysts say that hostilities...
GRAINS-Wheat extends gains on supply concerns; corn, soybeans ease

SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained more ground on Friday with the market underpinned by concerns over tightening world supplies and rising prices in key consuming countries. Corn and soybeans slid in early Asian trade. FUNDAMENTALS. * The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active wheat contract edged...
