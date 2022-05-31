ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

DeSoto County man killed in Ark. plane crash near Downtown

By Julia Baker
 2 days ago

A DeSoto County man died in a single-engine plane crash Tuesday, May 31, on farmland near Downtown.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation of the crash, which occurred near the Dacus Lake area of Crittenden County, Arkansas, but on land within Shelby County.

The deceased was identified as Malcolm King, 62, of Hernando.

Few details were available.

In addition to SCSO, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are involved in the ongoing investigation.

