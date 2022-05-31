ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Election Day Is Coming in LA. Know Where and How to Vote

By Chelsea Hylton
NBC Los Angeles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California Primary Election is next week, and there are multiple ways and places where voters can cast their ballot in Los Angeles County. The two main ways of casting a ballot are through a mail-in ballot or by voting in-person at a polling center. Here's what to know....

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 1

Voice of OC

Voters in Brea, Buena Park, Fullerton, La Habra, Placentia, Stanton and West Anaheim Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?

Editor’s note: Ahead of next week’s election, Voice of OC is publishing a series of candidate surveys for the various races. Click here to see all of the surveys. County supervisors are among the most powerful officials in Orange County, shaping decisions around law enforcement spending, mental health, homelessness and public health.
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Here are the Candidates for LA County Sheriff

One of the marquee races of the 2022 election is the contest for Los Angeles County Sheriff, the largest in the country. Eight candidates are vying to unseat incumbent LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva in the upcoming June 7 primary election. Six are current or former veterans of the Sheriff's...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
internewscast.com

An Outsider Can Win, and Govern

LOS ANGELES, California — L.A. mayoral candidate Rick Caruso, a billionaire real estate developer who is surging in the polls, told Breitbart News on Tuesday that an outsider candidate can win, and succeed, despite resistance from entrenched interests. “Well, [former mayor] Dick Reardon was an outsider, and I think...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Elephant Hill Has Become a ‘Secret’ Off-Road Area In El Sereno, But Residents Are Defending It At All Costs

There is an oasis in El Sereno called Elephant Hill. Home to rabbits, reptiles, owls, hawks, coyotes, and even a bobcat (I crossed paths with its round, fuzzy tail once), it has 360° views that take your eyes on a sensory ride from downtown to the mountains and Catalina Island on a clear day. From above, the hills form an elephant-like shape. Locals have long referred to it as “The Heavens,” a name derived from a locked gate at an entrance that folks referred to as “The Gates of Heaven.” Goats, cows, and chickens roamed the hill when the Lifur Dairy Farm stood below it on Harriman Avenue and Pullman Street. The dairy closed in the late 1940s, but an underground stream still flows inconspicuously beneath its 110 acres that awake at dawn to a symphony of roosters.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton to swear in new Councilman

COMPTON – The Compton City Council has a new representative for Council District 2 after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge overturned the results of the June 2021 General Election. Andre Spicer was declared the winner after the judge found four illegal votes were cast for Isaac Galvan. Galvan...
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

Watering restrictions go into effect throughout Los Angeles

Wednesday signals the beginning of a brand new water conservation method instated by Los Angeles City officials as Californians continue to battle a historic drought. With the end of the extended Memorial Day weekend and the month of May, a two-day per week outdoor watering schedule will begin June 1 throughout L.A., with scheduling based on street addresses. Homes with addresses ending in odd numbers are permitted to water their outdoor lawns and gardens on Mondays and Fridays, while those with even-numbered addresses are allowed to water on Thursdays and Sundays.All watering is required to take place either in the early...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Pasadena to reclaim land meant for the 710 extension

The Pasadena City Council approved an agreement with Caltrans to reclaim land dubbed the "710 Stub.""Residents in Pasadena and the adjacent communities did not want to see that for their communities'," said Pasadena transportation director Laura Cornejo.The land was originally meant for a freeway interchange between the 710 and 210 freeways. The decades-long project hoped to connect Pasadena to Long Beach by passing through El Sereno and South Pasadena but never finished because of fierce opposition. The opposition came from many like Lori David-Denny after the plan revealed it would have to demolish thousands of homes in its path, many of...
PASADENA, CA

