Odds of gas prices hitting $5 jump 75%

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

(WGHP) — The odds of gas prices in hitting $5 just jumped 75%, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Patrick De Haan, with GasBuddy, says that partially due to the European Union’s sanctions on Russia, the national average for gas is much more likely to hit $5.

For the sixth week in a row, the national average gas price has rallied, going up 0.9 cents from a week ago to $4.60 per gallon on Tuesday, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average is up almost 43 cents from a month ago and $1.56 per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel fell 4 cents over the last week and is now at $5.50 per gallon.

“After several weeks of soaring gas prices, last week saw prices nationally slow down ahead of Memorial Day, but I’m afraid the good news ends there,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While gasoline demand has been seasonally soft, the large decline in refining capacity over the last few years has meant that refiners are struggling to produce even lower amounts of refined products. This has led inventories to struggle to see any gains, boosting concern that they won’t be able to catch up. Coupled with continued talk that the EU is still working on sanctioning Russian oil, even though Hungary is a hold out, oil markets are quite on edge. As a result of the continued decline in gasoline inventories in recent weeks, wholesale gas prices surged last week, which will likely boost prices at the pump in short order. Motorists in the Great Lakes could see prices jump early in the week to new record highs, and the rest of the nation will follow. Odds are rising that we’ll eventually see the national average reach that dreaded $5 per gallon.”

