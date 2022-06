HOUSTON - You may not know Lois Gibson, but you've probably seen her art. Most likely, you saw it on the news. Gibson holds The Guinness World Record for The World's Most Successful Forensic Artist. After retiring in 2021 from nearly a decade as Houston Police Department's lead forensic artist, she leaves behind a wave of talented officers who credit her for their launch into this specialty field.

