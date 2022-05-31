ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville Parks Department seeking approval for new pickleball facility

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LUXUf_0fwDSl6i00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) –  According to a news release, for the past several months, Deputy Mayor/ Interim Park Director, Steve Schaefer and the Evansville Pickleball Outdoor Courts (EPOC) committee have been meeting to ensure a future for pickleball in Evansville.

The City of Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation have been seeking approval from the Board of Parks in order to develop the designs for a pickleball facility at Wesselman Park.

“Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the U.S. After listening to EPOC and other community stakeholders, we asked Hafer Associates to develop an outdoor 24-court concept. Now we’re ready to develop more detailed drawings to be used for bidding and construction of the facility,” said Deputy Mayor Schaefer.

81-year-old duo wins pickleball national championship

The estimated budget for the first phase is $1.5 million, funded privately. Other phases would add a new entryway and exit for the tennis and pickleball court area and designs for a center tennis court area with bleachers and an open-air covering for four additional pickleball courts.

“Pickleball is a sport for all ages and skill levels. It combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong,” said EPOC Chairman Michael Watkins. “We appreciate the Parks Department’s interest and commitment to our local pickleball community.”

New Pickleball complex coming to Newburgh

The Board of Parks Commissioner will consider an agreement for the plans at their meeting on June 1 at noon in the Civic Center Complex, room 301.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 3

Related
WEHT/WTVW

YMCA celebrates 165 years in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana is celebrating 165 years of service. The organization’s celebration took place at Garvin Park and Bosse Field from 3-6 p.m. on June 2. The Evansville Otters game followed the YMCA celebration at 6:30 p.m. Bounce houses, climbing walls, the Deaconess Aquatic Center Splash Pad and super […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

In Pike County, sewing will seam so easy

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – Kids who want to learn how to sew are welcome to an event that will teach them just that. Space is limited, snacks are provided, and the group is called Seams Sew Easy Spark Club. According to Purdue University’s Pike County Extension, people will learn how to: Thread a needle Sew […]
PIKE COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
City
Newburgh, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
14news.com

Prohibition artifacts found under Evansville bookstore

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bookstores can be a great way to learn new things, but the owners of one local bookstore actually made a discovery – below their books. The owners of Your Brother’s Bookstore say prior to opening for business, they found a room under their store that may hold ties to local history.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Dubois County sportscasting legend stepping away

Walt Ferber has spent more than four decades supplying the soundtrack to sports in southwest Indiana. Now, the Indiana Sports Hall of Fame sportscaster is stepping away from the microphone and leaving a major void in Dubois County.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson repainting parking spaces on June 5

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Parking spaces in downtown Henderson will be getting a new coat of painted stripes. Work crews from the City of Henderson Public Works Department will start working on spaces June 5 if the weather is good. The work area is from Washington Street to Fourth Street and Water Street to Green […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson announces details about June’s First Fridays

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson’s First Fridays returns June 3 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at The Perch Pocket Park. The park is located on the 200 block of Second Street. Maggie Hollis will be performing at the free midday concert. She will also be performing at Porchfest, which happens September 1-4. Tom’s Smokin’ […]
HENDERSON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#The Board Of Parks#Epoc#Hafer Associates#The Parks Department
WEHT/WTVW

Downtown Jasper to receive new look soon

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Renovations have begun in Downtown Jasper! City officials say a revitalization project is underway. Crews will first start building a new waterline. According to officials, no street closures are planned at this time. The waterline is expected to be completed by January 4 with work on the northeast quadrant beginning on […]
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EWSU suspends heavy trash pickup

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) shared a message from Republic Services explaining why they’re suspending heavy trash pickup temporarily. “Effective immediately, due to delays caused by the Memorial Day holiday and its impact on driver labor, all heavy trash pickups scheduled this week have been suspended,” said an EWSU […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Barn owls make for rare find in Gibson County

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News goes hunting for a rare find in Gibson County. Our guide for this adventure is Mike Wathen, a Southern Indiana Wildlife expert.  He takes us out on his four wheeler to a remote bridge. Wathen tells us about 3 months ago, he first noticed a family of barn […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

‘Back on Track’ kids event coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) - According to the Indiana Department of Health, more than 16% of Vanderburgh County K-12 students are behind on their routine shots. This was caused by the mass cancellation of doctor’s appointments due to the pandemic. This is especially a concern in Vanderburgh County because twelfth graders are 21% behind on their vaccinations and will age out of programs that track vaccinations at 18.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Big Top bringing in big changes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Big changes are coming to Evansville’s Big Top Drive-In! Joe Hardesty recently took over the classic food stop on West Maryland Street. He says he wants to make several renovations to the restaurant, of which includes the restoration of the Big Top’s Big Clown. Hardesty took to social media, looking for […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Claremont Ave. closing yet again for road work

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you live on the west side of Evansville, you might have noticed crews working along Claremont Avenue lately. That work continues as the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) announced yet another street closure. Crews started work on Claremont at the beginning of June, closing the area between S. Red […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Ultimate Unexplained

There’s a Forgotten Cemetery Lost Under a Parking Lot in Downtown Evansville, Indiana

A few blocks east of the Ohio River in downtown Evansville, Indiana sits a parking lot. On the surface, it looks no different than any of the other many parking lots that dot the downtown landscape. Chances are, if you're a resident, you've driven or walked past this lot on many, many occasions. You may have even parked in it a time or two to attend an event. But, beneath its cracked, blacktop surface, this lot is unlike any other.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Ivy Tech to host free STEM camps

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Ivy Tech is offering a free STEM camp session this summer. According to Ivy Tech, activities at the camp will include learning about animation, robot commands, 3D print pens, scratch programming, stomp rockets, 3D printing, circuit decorating, Drawbots, and VEX robotics. Snacks and structured games will be provided. Ivy Tech says […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

American Legion donating supplies to veterans

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Veteran homelessness is an issue across the entire nation, including here in the Tristate. But as one group aims to help homeless veterans find a place to live, another is assisting in furnishing their new homes. In November of 2021, Marme Dotts of American Legion Post 44 in Newburgh began holding […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Market on Main opens for the season

There's no better way to celebrate summer than a farmers market! Evansville's downtown farmers market opened for the season on June 1. The market will be open at the Ford Center Plaza every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until September 14.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy