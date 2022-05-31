Weather Forecast: May 31, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police in Largo, Florida believe a man found dead in a lake was killed by an alligator. They say the man might have been looking for disc golf discs. It's the second time someone's been attacked at the lake trying to get discs. It also happened in Barnett Park in Orlando in 2018. During that attack, a man was bitten in the leg and survived.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO