Orlando, FL

Weather Forecast: May 31, 2022

fox35orlando.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrlando and Central Florida weather could be greatly impacted...

www.fox35orlando.com

City
Orlando, FL
fox35orlando.com

Experts have warning for disc golfers during alligator nesting season

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police in Largo, Florida believe a man found dead in a lake was killed by an alligator. They say the man might have been looking for disc golf discs. It's the second time someone's been attacked at the lake trying to get discs. It also happened in Barnett Park in Orlando in 2018. During that attack, a man was bitten in the leg and survived.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old man with dementia in Apopka

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 80-year-old man, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said Thursday. Authorities said Larry Ramey was last seen at 6 a.m. at his home on Edgehill Place in Apopka. His family told law enforcement that he has dementia...
APOPKA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Rollins College baseball team to play in D2 College World Series

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Rollins College's baseball team punched its ticket to the Division II College World Series after beating second-ranked Tampa 13-6 on Saturday. "Our kind of team mantra, team motto is, we’re not going to give up. We’re not going to think too highly of one team or think too down on one team. We all have to play the same nine innings," Nick Santucci said.
WINTER PARK, FL
#Central Florida
fox35orlando.com

$5K reward offered in search for gunman after teenage girl shot dead in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A reward up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to a young woman's killer. Orange County deputies say 19-year-old Raniyah A’shanti Gandy was killed after someone fired multiple gunshots at her car. She was parked at the back of an apartment complex in Pine Hills when the shooting happened just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deadly crash shuts down section of I-75 near Wildwood

WILDWOOD, Fla. - A fatal crash has shut down all southbound lanes of I-75 in Sumter County on Thursday morning. Law enforcement is investigating the scene at mile marker 323 in Wildwood. FOX 35 is working to gather more details. Watch Good Day Orlando for alternate routes and updates.
WILDWOOD, FL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox35orlando.com

UCF football stadium gets a new name in $19.5 million deal

ORLANDO, Fla. - The football stadium at the University of Central Florida officially has a new name. On Tuesday, the UCF Board of Trustees approved a naming rights deal with the UCF Athletics Association and FBC Mortgage to rename the stadium "FBC Mortgage Stadium." The 10-year, $19.5 million deal reportedly goes into effect on July 1.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fox35orlando.com

FHP: 21-year-old Leesburg woman dead after crash on SR-44 in Eustis

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 21-year-old Leesburg woman is dead after her pickup truck collided with another truck in Lake County Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. on State Road 44 and Bottany Woods Drive in Eustis. In a...
EUSTIS, FL

