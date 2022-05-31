Weather Forecast: May 31, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. - There's a proposal to create a high-speed intercity passenger rail project connecting Tampa and Orlando, and on Wednesday it was announced that Central Florida received a federal grant of up to $15,875,000 to support it, according to a news release. The grant – funded by the United...
ORLANDO, Fla. - Grab a club and get ready to swing!. Tiger Woods' new golf entertainment center PopStroke is getting ready to open in Orlando. The new location will be at Waterford Lakes Town Center and FOX 35's David Martin got an inside look before the official opening on June 13.
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - The old Treasure Island Resort in Daytona Beach Shores is now piles of concrete as crews have worked for several weeks to tear down the former staple. It’s a relief for neighbors like Sandy Murphy and the city. There were some concerns from residents...
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police in Largo, Florida believe a man found dead in a lake was killed by an alligator. They say the man might have been looking for disc golf discs. It's the second time someone's been attacked at the lake trying to get discs. It also happened in Barnett Park in Orlando in 2018. During that attack, a man was bitten in the leg and survived.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 80-year-old man, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said Thursday. Authorities said Larry Ramey was last seen at 6 a.m. at his home on Edgehill Place in Apopka. His family told law enforcement that he has dementia...
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - New renderings are giving an idea of what the Margaritaville project planned for the City of Melbourne could look like. The city council voted 6-0 on the site plan approval last week on May 24. The project is moving forward despite some opposition, as some residents...
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Rollins College's baseball team punched its ticket to the Division II College World Series after beating second-ranked Tampa 13-6 on Saturday. "Our kind of team mantra, team motto is, we’re not going to give up. We’re not going to think too highly of one team or think too down on one team. We all have to play the same nine innings," Nick Santucci said.
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after several homes were burglarized over the Memorial Day weekend in the Spruce Creek Fly-In community, the Volusia Sheriff's Office said. Detectives are asking for the community's help in identifying two men that were seen in the area. According to VSO, the burglaries...
LARGO, Fla. - As Florida trappers search for the gator involved in the suspected attack and death of a 47-year-old man in a Largo lake, officials said they have captured and euthanized two alligators so far – but neither are connected to the death investigation. The body of Sean...
ORLANDO, Fla. - A reward up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to a young woman's killer. Orange County deputies say 19-year-old Raniyah A’shanti Gandy was killed after someone fired multiple gunshots at her car. She was parked at the back of an apartment complex in Pine Hills when the shooting happened just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday.
WILDWOOD, Fla. - A fatal crash has shut down all southbound lanes of I-75 in Sumter County on Thursday morning. Law enforcement is investigating the scene at mile marker 323 in Wildwood. FOX 35 is working to gather more details. Watch Good Day Orlando for alternate routes and updates.
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Volusia County deputies are searching for two suspects after several homes were burglarized over Memorial Day weekend in a gated community. Investigators say the suspects got in through the pool patios and then used a tool to break the glass on the doors and enter the homes.
OCALA, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a tractor-trailer crash and subsequent fire shut down parts of Interstate 75 in Marion County on Thursday afternoon. Troopers said the crash occurred between the exits for U.S. Highway 27 and State Route 326, near mile marker 355. Ocala firefighters...
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - An argument between two men on the green at The Villages over golf etiquette led to one of them facing a battery charge, according to Sumter County deputies. Richard Randell, 77, entered a not guilty plea for his alleged crime against his 84-year-old friend, court documents...
ORLANDO, Fla. - The football stadium at the University of Central Florida officially has a new name. On Tuesday, the UCF Board of Trustees approved a naming rights deal with the UCF Athletics Association and FBC Mortgage to rename the stadium "FBC Mortgage Stadium." The 10-year, $19.5 million deal reportedly goes into effect on July 1.
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 21-year-old Leesburg woman is dead after her pickup truck collided with another truck in Lake County Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. on State Road 44 and Bottany Woods Drive in Eustis. In a...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department said it has identified two people allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Wednesday night. Officers were called to South Nova Road near Bellevue Avenue around 10:45 p.m. after a driver spotted a man lying on the side of the road and called 911.
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man is grateful to paramedics and firefighters who helped rescue him from his pickup truck after it became pinned beneath a large commercial truck that was hauling dozens of tree logs. "When they cut me out of that thing, I didn't think I was...
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A little owl that landed on an electric fence is being cared for after it injured its feet and legs. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted photos on Tuesday of the owl snuggled up in a box with a towel. "Deputy Lichty and Deputy First Class...
Comments / 0