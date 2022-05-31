ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 BMW X1 Arrives With More Technology, Starts Under $40,000

By Emme Hall
CNET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBMW unveiled the third generation of its X1 subcompact crossover on Tuesday. While the smallest SUV in the company's lineup got a slight refresh in 2020, this 2023 model promises more power and tech with a revised interior and a starting price under $40,000. The new X1 is 1.7...

Top Speed

Koenigsegg’s "Affordable" Supercar Promises To Be Just As Crazy As The Rest Of The Koenigsegg Models

When it comes to cars, Koenigsegg is at the forefront of innovation, but there comes a time when even the best of the best need to think about production output. So far, all of Koenigsegg’s offerings have been produced in highly-limited numbers, with the most common one being the 2022 Koenigsegg Gemera, which is limited to just 300 examples. However, the Swedish manufacturer has been considering a more affordable model since 2019 when it entered a joint venture with the Swedish EV manufacturer, NEVS, and now, we get to see how it looks.
Road & Track

These Vehicles Are Dead for 2022

Last year brought the end to more than 20 vehicles. With 2021 coming to a close, we've gathered the vehicles that won't live to see the 2022 model year. Some, like the Volvo V60 and V90 wagons, will see parts of themselves live on. And arguably the best version of Hyundai's Veloster will continue. Others, like the Volkswagen Passat and Honda Clarity, are gone for good. Read on to see the cars that are meeting their maker come 2022.
CarBuzz.com

The New BMW X7 Looks Incredible in Frozen Portimao Blue

The new BMW X7 isn't coming until later this year, but the automaker is already showing off its latest creation. At a recent tennis tournament in Munich, BMW brought out a 2023 X7 M60i in a unique Frozen Portimao Blue paint color. The new SUV's look may have caused controversy, but there's no denying that this color is an amazing pairing for the vehicle.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Used Car Brand in America

Prices for both new and used vehicles are rising at an alarming rate. In fact, car prices are some of the fastest rising components of the consumer price index. Those who own cars that are reliable may postpone their new car purchase, but those who own less reliable brands may not. And the worst used […]
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A Cadillac-Made Corvette Z06 Would Look Like

It's been a while since Cadillac had a horse in the two-door sports car race. There was the CTS-V Coupe a while back, but that car is long since dead. Before that, we had the luxury GT car that was the Cadillac XLR. While Cadillac has shifted its focus to high-powered sports saloons like the CT5-V Blackwing, Chevrolet has continued to carry the torch for two-door GM goodness.
Motorious

There Are 4000 Vehicles Hidden On This Property

Including ones you have dreamed of owning, before they were left to rot. Classic cars can be some of the most elusive vehicles to find in good condition across the United States. Sure we all have a neighbor who parks his beat-up old '80s sports car, muscle car, or personal luxury vehicle in his front yard but think about how many times you've seen one in good shape. Typically this is due to moisture in the air creating rust and general neglect by the owners, which seems to have been the case for this collection of vintage vehicles. Now being relocated to new, hopefully, more caring homes due to a recent death in the owner's family, this massive gathering of some of the world's most iconic cars is ready to see the light again.
Fox News

These 5 used cars' trade-in values are skyrocketing

The stock market has been having a rough patch lately, but many Americans may have appreciating assets they're not aware of. Not in their bank or brokerage account, but in the driveway. A new survey from Cars.com found that the trade-in values for used cars and trucks from 2018-2021 remain...
CarBuzz.com

Ford Thunderbird To Return As Corvette-Fighting Sportscar

At the 1954 Detroit Auto Show, Ford lifted the lid on a two-seater convertible that, to this day, is much loved by enthusiasts and collectors alike. Introduced as the Thunderbird, the gorgeous styling and V8 powertrains brought many into Dearborn's fold and, interestingly, the Blue Oval's offering outsold the Corvette of the day by thousands.
yankodesign.com

This Lamborghini wasn’t made to run on roads…

With treads similar to those you’d find on a tank, the Lamborghini LMXX2 by Michael Hritzkrieg was designed to dominate off-road terrains. Made to run on sands, soil, and even rocks, this raging bull doesn’t need asphalt underneath it. It just needs a driver and determination. Emerging out...
FOXBusiness

Ford could fine dealers $25,000 for selling F-150 Lightning 'mannequins' too soon

Ford is hoping its dealers sell a lot of the electric F-150 Lightning pickups that are on the way to their showrooms now, but not all of them. The automaker has set up a special program that gives stores that opt in early access to F-150 Lightning demo trucks, or "mannequins" as they are referred to in the business, to use for test drives and to help promote the milestone model.
CBS DFW

Ford issues 3 recalls including one for engine fire risk

DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Ford is asking the owners of some 350,000 vehicles to take them to dealers for repairs involving three separate recalls, including one advising to park outdoors because of an engine fire risk.Ford says in government documents posted May 19 that it doesn't know what's causing fires in some 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.But the company says fires can happen even while the engines are off. Ford has reports of 16 fires under the hood, 14 in rental company vehicles. One person was burned. It's recommending that the SUVs be parked outdoors and away from buildings....
TheStreet

Tesla and Musk Have Bad News For Their Customers

This is the word that some Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report customers will have to learn to integrate into their daily lives because they will need patience to get their Tesla cars, which have become the ultimate. The manufacturer of electric vehicles is affected by the wall of...
CarBuzz.com

Leaked: 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Has A Supercar Top Speed

Having made its debut mere months ago, and with order books allegedly opening soon, people are still going crazy about the new Chevrolet Corvette Z06. This high-performance version of the already impressive C8-generation sports car has caused such a stir that someone recently paid $3.6 million for the very first one, and we've seen dealers putting a $100k markup on these all-American sports cars before they even arrive. While we've been privy to information about what will power the Z06, some information is still as-yet-unpublished, like acceleration figures and top speed. But the latter may have been revealed as someone just spotted something interesting in the car's owner's manual that hints at a 200+ mph V-max.
