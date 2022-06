The Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers have released kickoff times and broadcast stations for the first three games of the season. The Tide’s season opener against Utah State on Sept. 3 at Bryant-Denny Stadium will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will air on the SEC Network. The following week on Sept. 10 the Tide will travel for a matchup with Texas in Austin with kickoff slated for 11 a.m. and will air on FOX.

