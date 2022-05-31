Guns seized during probation search of central Bakersfield home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers who searched the home of a youth on probation located two handguns and live ammunition, probation officials said.
The search happened Friday at a home in the 300 block of Houchin Road, south of Highway 58 and west of South H Street, officials said. The youth — an age was not included in a probation news release — was arrested on gun-related offenses.
