ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Guns seized during probation search of central Bakersfield home

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JQN9g_0fwDRJYH00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers who searched the home of a youth on probation located two handguns and live ammunition, probation officials said.

The search happened Friday at a home in the 300 block of Houchin Road, south of Highway 58 and west of South H Street, officials said. The youth — an age was not included in a probation news release — was arrested on gun-related offenses.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 3

Related
KTLA

Kern County jail deputy suspected of using meth while on duty

A jail guard was arrested on suspicion of possessing and being under the influence of methamphetamine while on the job at a Southern California lockup, authorities said. The 42-year-old detentions deputy with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office was taken into custody Tuesday while on duty at the Lerdo Jail Complex near Bakersfield, sheriff’s officials said. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Delano schools placed on lockdown following reports of gun in the area

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department placed several schools on lockdown while officers investigated claims of a firearm near the Pioneer School campus on Thursday. At approximately 11:43 a.m., the Delano Police Department School Resource Officer was notified by Pioneer School staff that a student reported seeing someone with a possible firearm near […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

KCSO searching for suspects accused of $6,000 burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – In the Wasco and Shafter area, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects who broke into a farm and cargo container on May 26, according to a press release by KCSO.  The suspects stole approximately $6,000 worth of items. The suspects are identified as a man and a […]
KGET

BPD cautions new graduates about the dangers of fentanyl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Graduation season is a time for celebration, but it’s also a time for caution. The prevalence of fentanyl in recreational street drugs means danger could lurk at many graduation parties. The Bakersfield Police Department hopes to make that point clear as schools across Kern County prepare for this weekend’s festivities. About […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#H Street
KGET

Detentions deputy suspected of meth possession at Lerdo Jail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County detentions deputy was arrested after authorities say she was in possession of suspected methamphetamine and under the influence of the drug while at Lerdo Jail. Elizabeth Fernandez, a sheriff’s office employee for 21 years, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of bringing meth into a jail facility and being […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Sheriff’s Office: Arrests for rural crimes in Kern County

Originally published as a Kern County Sheriff’s Office Nixle post:. “The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Rural Crimes Investigations Unit has been investigating a series of diesel fuel thefts in the Shafter, Wasco, and Buttonwillow area. On May 26, 2022, at approximately 11:30 a.m., during this investigation, and in conjunction with the Shafter Police Department, and North Area deputies, they arrested Donald Webb, 59, out of Shafter, and David Barnum, 32, out of Bakersfield.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD looking for missing man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Ramon Castro, 30, was last seen on Brundage Lane on May 21. He is described as five feet eight inches tall with long dark brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information his whereabouts is asked […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO investigates independent YouTube group sting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A YouTube group working independently of law enforcement conducted a sting operation of a suspected child abuser on May 30 at the Walgreens on Mount Vernon Avenue. After the group’s engagement with the suspect deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to investigate.  This is an ongoing investigation by the Kern […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
Bakersfield Californian

BPD announces 3 arrests in shooting

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested three men in connection with a May 22 shooting at Pelezzio Reception Venue, according to a BPD news release Tuesday. BPD officials previously reported that two men who refused to be screened for weapons outside the venue at 2 a.m. in the 1900 block of Chester Avenue ended up firing several shots into the business, with two others sustaining non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
calcoastnews.com

Lompoc official arrested in Cambria for domestic violence

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Lompoc Fire Chief Alicia Welch in Cambria Sunday evening on a felony domestic violence charge. Following her arrest, Welch, 55, was booked in the SLO County Jail at 11:42 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office booking log. Welch is no longer in custody.
LOMPOC, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO employee arrested for drug use at work

SHAFTER, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office has arrested one of its own employees for possession of suspected methamphetamine and under the influence while at work at the Lerdo Jail Complex Tuesday. KCSO says Detentions Deputy Elizabeth Fernandez, 42, an employee of the Sheriff's Office for 21...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD investigating shooting in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Bakersfield that left one dead. Officers got a call about the incident on the 300 block of Houchin Road near Terrace Way just before noon on Tuesday, according to PulsePoint. Sergeant Robert Pair said the victim is an adult man. Officials […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Police make arrests in Pelezzio Reception Venue shootings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man in connection with the shooting at the Pelezzio Reception Venue that happened on May 22.  The suspect, Bobby West, 26, is accused of  firing into the venue several times when he refused to be searched by security, according to a press release by the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

5-year-old dead after getting run over by vehicle

Update (June 2) — The child was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to the hospital. Officers responded to the scene around 7:42 p.m. Wednesday on the 5400 block of Seasons Drive. The investigation is ongoing. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 5-year-old was seriously injured after he fell out of a vehicle and got run […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO gets 5 canine vests from national nonprofit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office accepted a donation of five canine protective ballistic vests from Spike’s K9 Fund for their law enforcement canines. Each canine vest costs $5,000, and they’re customized for every dog. Helping to keep them safe while they serve our community, each vest protects against bullets and knives. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy