Magic Mafia Monday

Y’all might be too accustomed to ‘Law And Order’ Ice-T to remember gangsta rap Ice-T, but prepare to have your memories refreshed!. A&E is set to premiere their one-hour docuseries “Origins Of Hip Hop” on May 30th and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from the show. In the clip, Ice-T describes his early “wild” days of touring when local gang members would pull up to kick it with him in every city he visited. This didn’t go so well during one stop in Detroit, where he recalls getting a call from his road manager to come to the 15th floor of the hotel and arriving to find guns everywhere!

