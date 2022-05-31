ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Magic Mafia Monday

By Jennifer Martinez
Magic 106.5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Sisco every Monday at 7pm for Magic Mafia Monday! He'll...

www.magic1065.com

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black, Lil Durk, Tyler, The Creator + More React To Kendrick Lamar's 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers'

Kendrick Lamar ended the five-year wait for a new album on Friday (May 13) with the release of his eagerly-anticipated fifth studio album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. An 18-song double-disc effort, the project boasts guest appearances from Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black, Baby Keem, Sampha, Blxst, Summer Walker, Tanna Leone and Portishead’s Beth Gibbons, among others. Behind the boards, frequent collaborators such as Sounwave, Pharrell, The Alchemist, Boi-1da and DJ Dahi supply the eclectic sounds.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil' Kim Honors Notorious B.I.G. On His 50th Birthday: "The King Lives On"

Lil' Kim honored the Notorious B.I.G. in honor of the late Brooklyn rapper's 50th birthday at the 2nd Annual B.I.G. Dinner Gala at Guastavino's in New York City. Lil’ Ceaser, DJ Enuff, Fat Joe, The LOX, Dave East, Havoc, and Sway were among those in attendance at the black-tie event.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Mafia#Grammy Award#Magic Mafia
hotnewhiphop.com

Fat Joe Revisits Moment His "Heart Turned Black" After Best Friend Betrayed Him

We're receiving yet another look at moments in Hip Hop history thanks to A&E's Origins of Hip Hop. The series will reportedly highlight the origin stories of several of our favorite artists by not only speaking with them, but with their friends, family members, and collaborators. The musicians will discuss their childhoods, obstacles they have faced, and how they rose to fame, and in a clip, Fat Joe detailed the moment he became "Joey Crack."
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

‘Origins Of Hip Hop’ Exclusive: Ice-T Describes ‘Mexican Standoff’ During His Early ‘Wild’ Days Of Touring

Y’all might be too accustomed to ‘Law And Order’ Ice-T to remember gangsta rap Ice-T, but prepare to have your memories refreshed!. A&E is set to premiere their one-hour docuseries “Origins Of Hip Hop” on May 30th and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from the show. In the clip, Ice-T describes his early “wild” days of touring when local gang members would pull up to kick it with him in every city he visited. This didn’t go so well during one stop in Detroit, where he recalls getting a call from his road manager to come to the 15th floor of the hotel and arriving to find guns everywhere!
HIP HOP
Pitchfork

Nipsey Hussle Cannabis Documentary Released: Watch

Nipsey Hussle is the subject of a new documentary that’s out now. The Marathon (Cultivation) focuses on his work with his brother Samiel Asghedom, developing their Marathon OG cannabis strain. It arrives ahead of the June 18 opening of The Marathon (Collective), a cannabis retail store in Los Angeles. Watch The Marathon (Cultivation) in full via YouTube below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Vibe

The Game Declares Himself “The Best Rapper Alive”

Click here to read the full article. Ahead of the release of The Game’s new album, Drillmatic, his long-anticipated followup to 2019’s Born 2 Rap, the Compton-bred rapper asserts himself to be “the best rapper alive.” On Wednesday (May 18), he took to Instagram to reflect on the current state of Hip-Hop and also declared his forthcoming LP to be the “best album of 2022” while showing love to Pusha T, Kendrick Lamar, Denzel Curry, Vince Staples, and more.More from VIBE.comKendrick Lamar Earns 4th No. 1 Debut With 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers'Dreezy Introduces New Alter Ego On 'HITGIRL': "It's A Different Side...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Best Kelly Crump Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

From North Carolina to London, 42-year-old Kelly Crump has exhibited strength throughout her life. Most recently, as a Stage 4 breast cancer survivor. Crump made her SI Swimsuit debut this year as a body positive Swim Search finalist, hoping to turn survivors in thrivers. Telling SI what it would mean...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Exclusive: Eve Recalls Induction Into Ruff Ryders And Rap Battle With DMX In ‘Origins Of Hip-Hop’ Teaser

Click here to read the full article. Hip-Hop heads are just days away from the premiere of A&E’s new docuseries, Origins of Hip-Hop. The highly-anticipated series will allow eight prominent rappers to detail personal and professional life-altering moments, obstacles, and lessons, accompanied by archival footage—as told by themselves and their inner circles. Among the featured stars is Eve, the former First Lady of Ruff Ryders, talk show host, and star of ABC’s Queens. In this exclusive snippet shared with VIBE, the Let There Be Eve rapper explains her first encounter with Ruff Ryders and how she wound up battling the entire crew including the...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Pharrell Announces New Music Collaboration With Tyler, The Creator And 21 Savage

Click here to read the full article. Pharrell Williams has been anything but quiet in 2022. Instead, Skateboard P has been keeping his sword sharp, crafting beats for some of the biggest names in the game like Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, and newcomer, Jack Harlow. And with his latest Instagram post, the N.E.R.D frontman tends to continue his ambitious production streak. Taking to the photo-based social media earlier this week, Pharrell announced he’ll be dropping a new song featuring Tyler, The Creator, and 21 Savage on June 10. The newly announced track titled “CASH IN CASH OUT” will mark the first...
MUSIC
thesource.com

J. Cole and Drake Spotted on Set of Music Video

Fans are now on alert for a new collaboration between Drake and J. Cole. Videos leaked online showing Drizzy creating a new music video, on the set was Cole, but some fans questioned if he is just a guest. If Drake and J. Cole are teaming up, it will be...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Denzel Curry Enlists Key Glock For "Walkin (Remix)"

Denzel Curry's consistency has been put on display time and time again. The release of Melt My Eyez See Your Future affirmed that. The rapper unveiled his fifth studio album in March with appearances from T-Pain, 6lack, Rico Nasty, and more. However, he's now revving up for the official deluxe release of the project with a remix of "Walkin."
CELEBRITIES
CBS New York

Biggest names in hip-hop mark Notorious BIG's 50th birthday

NEW YORK -- New York City is honoring one of its most legendary home-grown entertainers -- the Notorious B.I.G.He would have turned 50 on Saturday, and some of the biggest names in hip-hop paid tribute to him Friday night.As CBS2's Thalia Perez reports, dozens of music industry heavy hitters stepped out for Biggie Smalls, considered one of the most influential rappers of all time."Almost everyone knows who he is. If you don't, like, where have you been? But I want to see the whole world, I want to see so many positive things come out of this," rapper Lil' Kim...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Almighty Jay Denounces 'Gangsta' Life: 'It's Not Cool'

50 Cent made the term “wanksta” famous 20 years ago when he dropped the song as part of the 8 Mile soundtrack. Defined as, “a person who acts/looks like a gangster or thug, but has never done anything gangster or thug-like besides acting or looking like one,” it was almost like the ultimate diss.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Yo Gotti Rallies Moneybagg Yo, Mozzy & Lil Poppa For CMG's "Big League"

We've witnessed Yo Gotti get deeper into an executive role in recent times. The rapper released CM10 at the top of the year, a double disc effort that seemingly marked his transition towards propping up the CMG roster. However, he's also expanded the label with new signings outside of Memphis, like Mozzy, EST Gee, 42 Dugg, and more.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy