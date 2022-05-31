ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

To become a World Cup host, upgrades needed to Paul Brown Stadium

By Mariel Carbone
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C3Dot_0fwDQImB00

In two weeks FIFA will announce its host cities for the 2026 World Cup, but before Cincinnati can find out if it’s selected Hamilton County must agree to meet several FIFA requirements and upgrades to Paul Brown Stadium.

The most substantial upgrades deal with the field.

The Hamilton County Commission must agree to put in a new field, or pitch. That would include a new natural pitch, as well as a new drainage and irrigation system. The estimated cost is $4 million and the replacement must be done by summer of 2025.

The field must also be expanded, per FIFA's requirements. In order to do that, field corners would need to be removed, as well as roughly 1800 seats. The cost for that work is roughly $6 million.

“We got to tear up Paul Brown Stadium and I’m concerned about that,” said Alicia Reece, Hamilton County commissioner.

Reece is also concerned about FIFA’s right to change its requirements at any point.

“Once you sign this contractual agreement, they can make changes and we are obligated. I want to be able to be supportive, but I don’t want the tax payers to get screwed,” she said.

Supporters of the World Cup have said that hosting it will bring a big economic boom to Cincinnati; a UC economic study estimates a $450 million economic impact from non-local tourists, as well as the creation of 3,000 jobs.

Stadium experts still warn residents should be skeptical of the numbers.

“It's going to be the same argument, ‘well this would give Cincinnati a global face,’” said Rick Eckstein, a sociology professor at Villanova University. Eckstein has studied the economics of stadiums for years.

“There’s literature out there how the Olympics, the World Cups, the Super Bowls, big mega events like this do not generate any kind of economic benefit for the host city. Usually they take a real shellacking on it,” he said.

Stephanie Summerow Dumas, Hamilton County commission president, said the commission needs to decide how much they are we willing to pay.

Commissioners said they’d like to see some type of language or financial limit in the FIFA contract explaining what the county is willing to do and not do.

Other requirements FIFA is seeking include upgrades to lighting, wifi, suite seating, concessions and more, some of which is already part of the Paul Brown capital master plan.

Jeff Alutto, county administrator, is currently working on a contract with FIFA and will bring it to the board on Thursday.

FIFA will announce its host cities June 16.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

WCPO 9 News at 6PM

Comments / 1

Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

2024 3-Star CB Koy Beasley Continues to Build Relationship With Pitt After Offer

The first time Koy Beasley stepped onto a field at Pitt, it was for a camp the summer before his sophomore season at La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Beasley, a 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback from the class of 2024, was invited up by Pitt defensive coordinator Randy Bates, and while he didn’t leave the camp with an offer, the communication never stopped.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hamilton County, OH
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

17 Things to Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (June 3-5)

Valley Vineyards will host its annual Wine & Beer Festival this weekend, featuring alcoholic beverages made entirely in-house. Taste the locally-made alcohol and enjoy live music and food trucks while at the two-day festival. Admission to the festival is free, with a parking charge of $5. June 3-4. 2276 US 22 & 3, Morrow, valleyvineyards.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Brown
Person
Rick Eckstein
Person
Alicia Reece
Fox 19

Great Scott, the DeLorean is back! Meet the Alpha5

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The DeLorean is going back to the future with a new electric car - the Alpha5. Originally designed by Georgetto Giugiaro and launched in 1981, the DeLorean dmc 12 became widely popular thanks to the “Back To The Future” films. The new car visibly showcases...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stadiums#World Cups#Uc
moversmakers.org

Prominent Black leaders unite to launch hub for community change

A group of prominent young Cincinnati area Black leaders is launching a new initiative — called the TABLE — to bring more aid to the region’s Black community. “Too often solutions to the problems plaguing the Black community are decided on without including Black voices, or by engaging Black communities as a monolith, able to be summarized by select spokespersons,” said Tyran Stallings, one of the founders. “TABLE’s founding members come from the communities they serve and are dedicated to engaging, empowering, and collaborating with Black communities and leaders in ways that leverage the diversity of thought and experience held within both.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati’s streetcar breaking ridership records

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bell Connector is on a roll and this weekend’s Taste of Cincinnati event downtown will likely push the streetcar into record territory for the seventh straight month. “We’re trending toward another record month for May after notching our best November, December, January, February, March...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Ohio House passes bill banning transgender girls from female school sports

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio House lawmakers late Wednesday passed a bill prohibiting transgender girls from joining female sports teams in schools, state institutions of higher education and private colleges. It passed with heavy GOP support 56-28 party-line vote in House Bill 151, which replaces the Ohio Teacher Residency Program with...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
Classic Rock Q107

The Who Found ‘Calmness’ After Return to Cincinnati

Longtime Who manager Bill Curbishley said he decided not to share his memories of the 1979 crowd surge tragedy in Cincinnati when the band returned to pay tribute last weekend. The charity concert commemorated 11 young fans who’d lost their lives when ticketholders outside the Riverfront Coliseum thought the show...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati-area priest to be ordained bishop in Columbus Tuesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati-area priest will be ordained a bishop in Columbus on Tuesday. Father Earl Fernandes, the pastor at St. Ignatius of Loyola Church in Green Township since 2019, will be “consecrated as Bishop of the Diocese of Columbus” at 2 p.m., the archdiocese said in a news release.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police arrest woman for stealing English bulldog

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Departmenthas taken a woman into custody for stealing an English bulldog. Cincinnati police say the woman, Isis Allen, 30, entered an apartment in the 5600 block of Montgomery Road and took the animal before fleeing the area. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy