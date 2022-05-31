ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Binnington acknowledges throwing water bottle at Kadri

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington acknowledged Tuesday he threw an empty water bottle at Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri after Game 3 of the second-round series between the Western Conference rivals. and teammate Calle Rosen on May 21, left the ice and did not return for the rest...

www.foxsports.com

