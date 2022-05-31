ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Famous dad watches as Tigers’ Kody Clemens makes MLB debut

By DAVE HOGG
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hW4tT_0fwDQBb600
1 of 9

DETROIT (AP) — Roger Clemens enjoyed some big baseball moments in the city of Detroit, including a 20-strikeout performance at Tiger Stadium.

Not many of them had him as fired up as the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader between the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins.

With the seven-time Cy Young Award winner watching from a suite at Comerica Park, 26-year-old Kody Clemens made his major league debut for the Tigers.

A day after being promoted from Triple-A Toledo, Clemens went 0 for 3, striking out twice and drawing a walk, as Detroit beat the Twins 4-0 to earn a split. He was flawless in the field at second base, and handled a grounder for the final out.

“It was a long day with the doubleheader and everything, so I was sitting around with my knees shaking. I was ready to go,” he said. “I had some early butterflies, but I went out there and soaked it all in a little bit. I had so much fun. It was awesome.”

A third-round pick in the 2018 amateur draft, Clemens was hitting .283 at Toledo with eight homers and 31 RBIs in 45 games. Drafted as a second baseman, he has played first, second, third and in left field this season.

“I’m just really happy for him – he’s worked really hard to get here and it has finally happened for him,” said his 59-year-old dad, who came from his Texas home to see the game. “We got everyone into scramble mode yesterday to get up here.”

Batting sixth and facing fellow rookie Cole Sands, Clemens lined out to left field his time up.

“There were definitely butterflies in the field in the first inning, for sure, and in the box for the first at bat. He’s a good pitcher and I put a good swing on the ball, so I was super happy with that, and then the walk. Then, you know, two strikeouts, but it was a blast,” he said.

“After maybe my second or third at-bat, I took some deep breaths and was like ‘all right, I’m good,’” he said.

Clemens posed on field with his mom and dad after the game.

“We had so many family members and friends here today, and to get a win while they’re here and see the smiles on all their faces was awesome,” he said.

The versatile Clemens was told he’d be starting in left field Wednesday night against the Twins.

“I didn’t even know that, but that sounds good,” he said.

His father went 11-8 in 26 career starts against the Tigers in Detroit, but has a few special memories.

“This is like a second home to me, because I had an aunt who lived here, and I always stayed in her basement when we were here instead of the team hotel,” he said. “And I went for my 300th (win) here, and of course, down the road, I had my 20-strikeout game.”

Kody Clemens is wearing No. 21, one of the numbers his father wore. He also wore No. 22 with the Yankees and the Astros.

Roger Clemens pitched 18 minor league games before sticking in the big leagues. Kody has played 325.

“We’ve had very different experiences, but we discussed the same thing we always talk about – if you are going to be in the major leagues, you might as well win,” Clemens said. “Find a way to do it.”

Roger Clemens knew how to do that. He posted a 354-184 record with the the Red Sox, Blue Jays, Astros and Yankees. The 11-time All Star was a member of two World Series champions. A power pitcher, he struck out 4,672.

Kody Clemens doesn’t have worry about any comparisons to his father’s hitting. The older Clemens insists he was a really good bunter, but his son doesn’t hesitate to tell him he knows nothing about hitting.

The star pitcher batted .173 (31 for 179) with six doubles and no home runs.

“What’s cool is when he got the news, he got texts from several of my major league teammates, so I was able to step back as a dad and let them impart some wisdom,” Roger Clemens said. “Derek Jeter is giving him advice and Jeff Bagwell is giving him advice.”

___

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
Yardbarker

The Yankees have found their Aaron Hicks replacement

New York Yankees management has been patiently watching the outfield to see if Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo can turn their seasons around. However, neither have been able to break free of their lengthy cold streaks up to this point. Hicks is currently hitting .214 with one homer and seven...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Joe Maddon, Verlander’s brother raise eyebrows on Yankees’ Shohei Ohtani dominance

In his most recent two appearances on the mound at Yankee Stadium, Shohei Ohtani hasn’t kept the Yankees as off-balance as he typically prides himself on doing. What could be the root cause? An unspoken fear of the mound in the Bronx after Ohtani ruled out the Yankees, the reported “favorites” in his free agency chase, in about two seconds? Could the Yankees lineup be … talented?
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Announce Official Decision On Giancarlo Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton is officially back. On Saturday morning, the New York Yankees officially reinstated the All-Star slugger from the 10-day injured list. Stanton was placed on the injured list in late May due to ankle inflammation. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Stanton could return to the lineup as early as this weekend. Clearly, he wasn't kidding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Texas State
Detroit, MI
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Mets have disgusting complaint about Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium is a real dump, at least if you ask one rival NL team. The New York Mets had a complaint about the Los Angeles Dodgers’ home ballpark during their series against each other this week. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets grumbled that the Dodger Stadium video room is “dingy” and “smells like rat urine.” They also believe that the working conditions at the ballpark are below MLB standards, Puma adds.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
ClutchPoints

3 best manager replacements for Phillies after Joe Girardi firing

The Philadelphia Phillies fired manager Joe Girardi after their disappointing start to the 2022 MLB season. The 22-29 Phillies have often looked lifeless and have found ways to beat themselves, with management placing blame for the rough start on the manager. Some family members of Phillies players seemed to question the team’s culture and “lack of fun” they were having- something that was definitely heard by the front office.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

John Smoltz Opinion Goes Viral: MLB World Reacts

An opinion from ex-MLB star turned analyst John Smoltz went viral on social media on Saturday night. Smoltz, one of the best pitchers in MLB history, believes that Shohei Ohtani could be better off focusing on just one position. The longtime MLB analyst believes that Ohtani could be the Jacob...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bagwell
Person
Kody Clemens
Person
Derek Jeter
The Spun

Astros Reportedly Sign Star Slugger To Massive Extension

Yordan Alvarez will be staying in Houston for the foreseeable future. According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the Astros have agreed to a six-year, $115 million extension with the former ALCS MVP. Passan noted that Alvarez's contract is the biggest ever for a designated hitter. It's also the fourth biggest...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Philadelphia Phillies Fire Joe Girardi: Fans React

The Philadelphia Phillies had significant news to announce this Friday. They have fired manager Joe Girardi. "It has been a frustrating season for us up until this point, as we feel that our club has not played up to its capabilities," Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said in a statement. "While all of us share the responsibility for the shortcomings, I felt that a change was needed and that a new voice in the clubhouse would give us the best chance to turn things around."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Detroit Tigers#Triple A
Popculture

MLB Team Fires Manager After Worst Start in Five Years

An MLB team made a big move to save their season. On Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies announced they have fired manager Joe Girardi. Currently, the team is 22-29 and off to their worst start since 2017. Coaching assistant Bobby Meacham has been let go as well, and bench coach Rob Thomson will serve as interim manager.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Yankees Player Has Reportedly Requested A Trade

After being sent down to Triple-A Scranton, Yankees utility man Miguel Andújar reportedly wants out of the organization. First reported by MLB insider Hector Gomez and confirmed by Ken Rosenthal, "Miguel Andújar has requested a trade from the Yankees." Noting that it's not the first time that the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

Judge leads Yankees against the Tigers following 4-hit performance

LINE: Yankees -296, Tigers +240; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take on the Detroit Tigers after Aaron Judge had four hits against the Tigers on Friday. New York has a 21-7 record in home games and a 37-15 record overall. Yankees pitchers have a...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Chants to replace ‘Yankees Suck!’ at Fenway Park while Sox are losing to Reds

In case you opted out of watching the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night while the New York Yankees were busy smacking the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim 9-1, the boys from Beantown put the hurt on the last-place — nah, just kidding, they struggled to hit the Reds just like they struggled to hit the Orioles before them. Turns out teams have ups and downs over the course of a long season, and a four-game sweep over the Mariners didn’t ensure a World Series. Who knew?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

932K+
Followers
451K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy