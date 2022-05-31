K9 Patrol: Florence Police Department’s Officer Grissom & K9 ‘Hercules’

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — News 19 is making our way across the Tennessee Valley as we highlight local law enforcement and their K9 units. This week, we’ve circled back to Florence in Lauderdale County to feature Officer Eddie Grissom and K9 “Hercules!”

Officer Grissom has worked for the Florence Police Department (FPD) for six years, but the past four of those years have been spent as a K9 handler.

Grissom’s first K9 partner was “Vox,” who served by his side for three and a half years before retiring. Vox is an 11-year-old Dutch Shepherd. Together, Grissom and Vox conducted over 200 deployments in their career as a Narcotic Detection Team.

Officer Grissom with K9 “Vox”

K9 “Vox”

The duo aided in multiple arrests and recovered over $100,000 worth of street-level narcotics. They also aided in several law enforcement agencies throughout the Shoals area.

In 2021, Grissom and Vox placed 2nd in the United States Police Canine Association’s (USPCA) Region 22 Narcotic Detection Trials.

These days, Officer Grissom is running calls with his current partner, K9 “Hercules.”

K9 “Hercules”

Hercules is a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois trained for tracking, locating evidence, apprehending violent criminals and detecting narcotics. He has been serving with the FPD for five years.

The department says the abilities of Officer Grissom and K9 Hercules are relied on daily:

“They aim to help bring dangerous situations to safe conclusions to help in keeping the community and their fellow officers safe as well as locate concealed contraband in the pursuit of solving crime. We thank them for all their hard work and dedication to our community.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.