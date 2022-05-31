ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

K9 Patrol: Florence Police Department’s Officer Grissom & K9 ‘Hercules’

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m3eh2_0fwDQ9ut00

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — News 19 is making our way across the Tennessee Valley as we highlight local law enforcement and their K9 units. This week, we’ve circled back to Florence in Lauderdale County to feature Officer Eddie Grissom and K9 “Hercules!”

Officer Grissom has worked for the Florence Police Department (FPD) for six years, but the past four of those years have been spent as a K9 handler.

K9 Patrol: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy Troy Fugatt and K9 ‘Dolly’

Grissom’s first K9 partner was “Vox,” who served by his side for three and a half years before retiring. Vox is an 11-year-old Dutch Shepherd. Together, Grissom and Vox conducted over 200 deployments in their career as a Narcotic Detection Team.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33RPCg_0fwDQ9ut00
    Officer Grissom with K9 “Vox”
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sx26h_0fwDQ9ut00
    K9 “Vox”

The duo aided in multiple arrests and recovered over $100,000 worth of street-level narcotics. They also aided in several law enforcement agencies throughout the Shoals area.

In 2021, Grissom and Vox placed 2nd in the United States Police Canine Association’s (USPCA) Region 22 Narcotic Detection Trials.

K9 Patrol: Florence Police Officer Garrison & K9 “Zeke”!

These days, Officer Grissom is running calls with his current partner, K9 “Hercules.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36njGC_0fwDQ9ut00
K9 “Hercules”

Hercules is a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois trained for tracking, locating evidence, apprehending violent criminals and detecting narcotics. He has been serving with the FPD for five years.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01e4pG_0fwDQ9ut00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n330w_0fwDQ9ut00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R8Oke_0fwDQ9ut00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45BAOh_0fwDQ9ut00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41bUdI_0fwDQ9ut00
K9 Patrol: Madison County Deputy Drew Lane and K9 ‘Saban’

The department says the abilities of Officer Grissom and K9 Hercules are relied on daily:

“They aim to help bring dangerous situations to safe conclusions to help in keeping the community and their fellow officers safe as well as locate concealed contraband in the pursuit of solving crime. We thank them for all their hard work and dedication to our community.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Marshall County corrections officer arrested

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County corrections officer has been arrested for promoting prison contraband and other drug-related charges on Thursday. Corrections officer David Lowe was arrested and charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband, second-degree promoting prison contraband, third-degree promoting prison contraband, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (meth).
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

Florence Police Investigating Shooting

JUST BEFORE 2 PM ON WEDNESDAY, OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED A REPORT OF SHOOTING THAT OCCURRED BEHIND THE DOLLAR GENERAL ON HUNTSVILLE ROAD. UPON ARRIVAL, OFFICERS FOUND A MALE, LATER IDENTIFIED AS JOSHUA KILLIAN, WHO ADVISED HE HAD SHOT SOMEONE. THE MALE WHO HAD BEEN SHOT, IDENTIFIED AS BUDDY WATSON, WAS LOCATED AND TRANSPORTED TO NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER FOR TREATMENT. KILLIAN IS COOPERATING WITH AUTHORITIES WITH THE INVESTIGATION AND THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.
FLORENCE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
County
Lauderdale County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Lauderdale County, AL
Crime & Safety
Florence, AL
Crime & Safety
WAFF

One dead in boating incident

The Madison Police Department is still searching for the suspect in a bank robbery. The Madison Police Department says that Tyler McGlothin was arrested in connection to the shooting. New record high gas prices. Updated: 10 hours ago. WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting. Franklin County seeing increase in animal cruelty.
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

Suspect in Huntsville stabbings captured by Redstone Arsenal Police

UPDATE: Huntsville police say the suspect in a stabbing was located and detained by Redstone Arsenal police at the entry gate 9 on Research Park. He's been taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing. From earlier:. Police are searching for a suspect in an incident where multiple people were injured...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Valley#Grissom K9#Fpd#Dekalb County Sheriff#Dutch Shepherd#A Narcotic Detection Team#Uspca#Belgian Malinois
trbnews.net

Five indicted in Red Bay childcare center infant death

RUSSELLVILLE | The former owner and four former employees of the now-closed Tiny Tigers Pre-K in Red Bay have been indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on charges related to the March 9 death of Autumn Rose Wells, an infant who was in the facility’s care. Two of the former employees now face manslaughter charges.
RED BAY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported June 1, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported June 1, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents May 31 theft of property – 4th degree; person; Hoeppner Lane NE; miscellaneousassault – 3rd degree, criminal mischief – 3rd degree; person; Ave. G SE; damaged door; $250domestic violence – 3rd degree; person; Stonewater Dr. NE Arrests No arrests to report Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvtm13.com

Lauderdale County sheriff discusses Casey White, Vicky White escape

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — It has been over a month since now deceased Corrections Officer Vicky White and capital murder suspect Casey White busted out of a north Alabama jail. Since their escape, andits eventual end in Indiana, many have questioned Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton and the protocols in place at the jail that would allow for such a thing to happen.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WTOK-TV

Reward being paid for apprehension of Casey White

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama’s governor has directed the state Finance Department to issue a reward payment in the amount of $5,000 to a person who provided valuable assistance to law enforcement in apprehending and arresting Casey White, the Florence, Ala., inmate who escaped with the help of a correctional officer.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Bank robbery in Madison

The Madison Police Department says that Tyler McGlothin was arrested in connection to the shooting. According to the Lauderdale County Coroner's Office, the man that died was from out of state. New record high gas prices. Updated: 10 hours ago. WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Three people with stab or cut wounds in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three people are reported to have stab wounds or cuts at a service station at the corner of Nance Rd. and Highway 72. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), emergency crews are still on the scene. The time of the call...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy