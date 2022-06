America’s longest war ended last August, but the Army’s senior enlisted leader wants to remind people that the Global War on Terror is still very much underway. During a three-day visit to San Francisco over Memorial Day weekend, which included a walk across the Golden Gate Bridge with Gold Star families and addresses to veteran organizations and the city’s Memorial Day ceremony, Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston made a point to talk about the thousands of troops still around the world supporting counter-terror operations.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO