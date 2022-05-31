Man leaves mental health home, breaks into woman’s house: Pensacola Police

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man broke into a woman’s home after he left a nearby home for mentally challenged patients, according to Pensacola Police.

Dezmond Butler, 32, is charged with home invasion robbery.

A woman said she was sitting at her kitchen table Saturday afternoon when her dogs started barking towards the front of her house. She noticed a shadow on a wall of someone at the front door. She got closer and saw Butler standing to the side of the door appearing to hide. She said she opened the door to ask what he needed. She tried to close the door but he used his arm and leg to force his way inside.

She told police she fought back and they fell on a rocking chair. Butler was on top of her holding her down when two women came in and yelled at Butler to stop. The women were from the home he left from. Police arrived a short time later and put Butler in handcuffs.

He left a residence for mentally challenged patients and said he was going to rob a business. He headed west on Clematis Street but before reaching 9th Avenue, he said “nevermind, I’m going to rob that place,” according to the arrest report.

Butler was booked into the Escambia County Jail with a $100,000 bond.

