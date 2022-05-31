ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

North Bay may get rain Saturday, forecasters say

By COLIN ATAGI THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35TNl4_0fwDPMGs00

The North Bay could be in store for just enough rain to leave the ground wet Saturday night, forecasters said.

Around 0.10 inches of precipitation at most could fall late Saturday into Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low 70s are also expected.

National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Mehle said this weekend’s conditions are unusual for June.

The North Bay is getting the brunt of this weekend’s light storm and regions to the south, like Santa Cruz and Monterey, should get less rain, Mehle said.

Measurements of 0.10 inches would surpass the 0.09 inches of rain recorded at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport in the entire month of May. That includes precipitation from the May 10 storm that dumped hail across Sonoma County.

Saturday’s rain is expected to be the “last we see in quite some time,” Mehle said.

On June 6, fire season begins in Santa Rosa and the city Fire Department is urging residents to be vigilant to minimize the threat of wildfires.

Residents should take proactive measures including removing dry vegetation around their homes and preparing household emergency plans to cover the next several months, according to the Fire Department

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Santa Cruz, CA
City
Santa Rosa, CA
City
Monterey, CA
natureworldnews.com

San Francisco Earthquake: 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Bay Area

According to the USGS, the San Francisco Bay Area was shaken awake early Thursday by a magnitude 4.1 earthquake stated in the Geological Survey. The quake struck at 5:07 a.m., according to the USGS. The event was concentrated several miles northwest of Bay Point, California, around 21 miles northeast of Berkeley, and 30 miles northeast of downtown San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

4.1 earthquake shakes East Bay

(KRON) – A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in the East Bay 2.5 to 3.7 miles north-northwest of Bay Point, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake, which happened at 5:07 a.m., has been felt as far west as Burlingame on the Peninsula and San Francisco’s Ocean Beach, as far north as Fairfield and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
news24-680.com

Power Outage Darkens Much Of Pleasant Hill Thursday

UPDATE: PG&E crews were able to restore power by 5 p.m. We’re going with: “Horned, Electricity-Eating Beast” on this PG&E Outate/Rorschach exercise. Power out for almost 7,000 folks in the illustrated area. Not sure what knocked us off the grid with this one. We’re nosing around.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Bay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KTVU FOX 2

4.1 magnitude earthquake shakes part of Solano, Contra Costa counties

ANTIOCH, Calif. - An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 shook homes in Solano and Contra Costa counties early Thursday morning, according to the US Geological Survey. One man in Antioch called KTVU to say he awoke feeling "one big jolt." Alejandro Canaday said it felt like a quick shake...
ANTIOCH, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Solano, Mendocino, 8 other California counties move to CDC’s ‘high’ COVID level. Is it mask time again?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday placed more than a dozen California counties into the “high” community level for COVID-19 danger. Thirteen California counties were placed in the high level: Del Norte, El Dorado, Marin, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, Placer, San Benito, Santa Clara, Sacramento, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
4K+
Followers
329
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy