The Ohio Highway Patrol has identified the victim of a fatal shooting that took place on the Ohio Statehouse lawn on May 29. OHP said 16-year-old Broderick Harper of Columbus was killed on the northwest corner of the Statehouse grounds Sunday night. In an emailed statement, Sgt. Brice Nihiser said troopers heard gunshots and arrived after 10 PM where they saw Harper suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers tried to revive the victim but he was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO