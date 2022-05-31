ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talbot County, GA

Drive thru pharmacy opens in Talbot County

By Karyssa D'Agostino
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1skHrh_0fwDO5t300

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Access to healthcare is an issue facing rural areas across the country including right here in the West Georgia. However, one rural county just got an important resource in the battle for access to care.

ValleyHealth Care System in partnership with Congressman Sanford Bishop, just opened a pharmacy with a drive thru as a new part of their Talbot County clinic.

The shelving needed to make the pharmacy functional was a part of the $226,000 in grants and loans awarded to 2nd Congressional District of Georgia by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2018.

“It’s very good to have access to healthcare and to have doctors and they give prescriptions,” said Congressman Bishop. “But if the patients are unable to fill those prescriptions they might as well not have access to the remedy.”

This is one of two projects the funding went towards, the other was the purchase of X-Ray equipment also for the Talbot County clinic.

Dr. Kayla Guss from Baton Rouge, Louisiana is the head pharmacist for this clinic.

The is the only pharmacy in the county’s entire 395 square mile radius, meaning residents no longer have to travel outside of county lines to fill their prescriptions.

Valley Healthcare System CEO Dr. Sarah Lang said having a pharmacy in-county is imperative to patient care.

“Family Physician or the Dentist says you need this medication as part of your service delivery, of your program of care… they will come right down the hall,” said Dr. Lang. “They won’t have to go miles away to get their services, to get their prescriptions filled.”

The pharmacy is an extension of the existing Valley Healthcare clinic in Talbot County, which provides family physician care, dental care and now pharmaceutical care.

Dr. Lang says Valley Healthcare is also working towards providing radiology resources and behavioral care in the future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 1

Related
WRBL News 3

Columbus senior center to reopen on June 3

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Muscogee County senior center is holding a celebration as they reopen their doors on Friday, June 3 at 10:30 a.m. According to Direct Services Marketing & Special Initiatives Manager Katie Watson, the center has been closed due to COVID-19 since March of 2020. This reopening celebration will offer a cookout, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Housing Authority talks fixing affordable housing issues

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The CEO of Albany and Lee County’s Housing Authority, William Myles says he recognized that Albany’s housing is not where it needs to be. Myles tells me the city is working hard to fix some of these issues. “Right now, we’re going to be...
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

Funeral for former Columbus Mayor Bob Hydrick to be June 2

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Former Columbus Mayor Bob Hydrick will be laid to rest on Thursday. Hydrick passed away on May 28, 2022. He was 83. Hydrick served as Mayor of Columbus from 1973-1974. The funeral service for Hydrick will be held at St. Luke Methodist Church. The service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. The […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
County
Talbot County, GA
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Government
wgxa.tv

Six Georgia school principals honored by state and national associations

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The National Association of Elementary School Principals and the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals recognized 6 principals across Georgia, one of those being right here in the Midstate. Dr. Elgin Mayfield of Bonaire Primary School was named National Distinguished Principal by the NAESP. The Peach...
GEORGIA STATE
southgatv.com

Albany Police try their hand at pizza delivery

ALBANY, GA – Albany Police officers connected with community members near Brothers Corner Store and Holley Homes Housing Authority on May 31. They purchased 20 boxes of pizza and enjoyed lunch with area residents.
ALBANY, GA
WTVM

John Anker holds end-of-campaign celebration

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite losing the race for Columbus Mayor, former candidate John Anker had an end-of-campaign celebration for the city today, as he promised to do. The event was filled with fun, music, and food, like burgers from the Twisted Skillet Food Truck. Anker says the event’s purpose...
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanford Bishop
wgxa.tv

Middle Georgia Family Rehab ordered to pay $9.6M in fraudulent claims case

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A federal judge has ordered a Macon rehabilitation facility to pay millions in a fraud case. According to the US Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Georgia, Middle Georgia Family Rehab (MGFR) was ordered to pay $9,617,679.22 in damages and penalties. The case involved the...
MACON, GA
WTVM

Why Lee County could lose a volunteer fire department

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A volunteer fire department in Lee County could close after staffing changes and loss of volunteers. The Plainview Volunteer Fire Department in Lee County no longer has a fire chief. For the past several years, the Oakbowery Volunteer Fire Department in nearby Chambers County has...
LEE COUNTY, AL
41nbc.com

Houston County Schools feeding students over the summer

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County School District is providing meals to kids 18 and under this summer. The school district is providing breakfast and lunch for students, combining a mixture of popular foods, like burgers and barbecue sandwiches, with healthy fruits and vegetables. The director of school...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmacy#Valleyhealth Care System#Valley Healthcare System
WRBL News 3

Martin Army Hospital Commander on DoD’s new medical record database

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL)— Martin Army Community Hospital is set to implement a new electronic health database system from the Department of Defense in less than two weeks. The database termed MHS Genesis will integrate inpatient and outpatient medical records, making them available in a single system to patients 24/7 from anywhere in the world […]
COLUMBUS, GA
US News and World Report

Ex-Court Clerk in Georgia Gets 12 Years for Stealing Fines

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A former Georgia court clerk accused of stealing money from fines and fees his office collected was sentenced Thursday to more than 12 years in federal prison. A U.S. District Court judge in Columbus imposed the sentence for 64-year-old Willie Demps of neighboring Phenix City,...
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WALB 10

APD relies on community tips, support to solve Maple Park homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -After Kenneth Ware, a 36-year-old man, was shot in Maple Park Tuesday morning at around 12:54 a.m., his family is begging the community to help solve the crime. A witness helped with the suspect’s description shortly after it happened. The victim is the father of two young...
ALBANY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

200 more units of affordable housing officially open in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta’s newest affordable house community was officially opened along the Atlanta BeltLine. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Atlanta BeltLine President and CEO Clyde Higgs cut the ribbon Wednesday morning on Parkside. The community is located in the Bankhead/Historic Westin Heights area. The complex features 1, 2, and...
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Chambers County railroad crossing to close for two days

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The railroad crossing at County Road 284 in Chambers County will close for around two days, according to officials with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). ALEA was notified of the closure at around 5:36 p.m. on May 31 by the CSX Railroad Company. Stick with News 3 online as we […]
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy